TD grabs two ISO Certifications on AI, privacy information management

Mrs Chioma Ekeh, CEO TD Africa

By Prince Osuagwu

Technology distributor, TDAfrica, has attained two global recognised certifications the ISO 42001 on Artificial Intelligence Management Systems, and ISO 27701 on Privacy Information Management Systems.



These globally recognized certifications set the highest benchmarks for responsible AI deployment and data privacy position.

ISO 42001 certification sets the world’s first governance framework for the ethical and transparent deployment of artificial intelligence, ensuring solutions match with human values and global standards.

Meanwhile the ISO 27701 guarantees that TD Africa secures and manages personal data with unmatched integrity and security. These are important features in a time where data privacy is increasingly under threat.



An excited CEO of the company, Mrs. Chioma Ekeh, said: “These certifications are not just badges of adherence to global standard; they reflect our deep commitment to building Africa’s digital resilience with trust, governance, and accountability at the core. At TD Africa, we believe Africa must not remain a passive consumer of global innovation but must actively shape and co-create solutions that reflect our unique realities. From financial inclusion to agriculture, healthcare, and digital governance, AI presents limitless opportunities—our role is to ensure Africa is prepared to harness them responsibly.”



She noted that for almost 30 years, TD Africa has shaped the future of technology on the continent, not by chasing trends, but by building enduring structures.



She said the company has invested in world-class infrastructures, resilient distribution systems across 47 African countries, and a thriving technology ecosystem.



For instance, its TecHerdemy program which is an initiative that focuses on women , has empowered over 400 women with skills in technology, further demonstrating its position as a drive for inclusive digital innovation.



Alongside trusted partnerships with leaders in the global technology space, the company has delivered products that bridge the global innovation gap between the developed world and African standards. So, the attainment of these ISO certifications reinforces that efforts to distribute and support advanced AI technologies across its vast network of resellers.



Ekeh added that “This achievement is not just about TD Africa, it’s a milestone for Africa.

The global AI conversation cannot be left to Silicon Valley or Beijing alone. Lagos, Nairobi, Accra, Kigali, and Johannesburg must also have a strong voice. And TD Africa is proud to amplify that voice. We are no longer waiting for tomorrow to happen; we are preparing tomorrow, today.”