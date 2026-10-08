Bet9ja Foundation Empowers 350+ Young Nigerians at Third Edition of GEES to Earn, Build and Grow

Now in its third edition, GEES has continued to evolve with the changing realities facing young Nigerians. The inaugural edition in 2024 focused on employability and entrepreneurial success, while the second edition in 2025 explored the digital economy and preparing young people for the digital workspace. GEES 3.0 builds on that journey by taking the conversation further, from gaining skills and navigating the changing world of work to understanding how to earn, build and grow in today’s economy.

This edition was delivered across three core tracks: Career, Wealth and Enterprise, giving participants practical perspectives on career positioning, global work opportunities, personal branding, wealth creation, investment and entrepreneurship.

The summit brought together voices across careers, business and finance. Tomike Adeoye, award-winning entrepreneur, actor and media personality, delivered the Wealth Track keynote,

while Dr. Solomon King, Capital Advisor and Executive Director of Lagos Angel Network, delivered the Career Track keynote. Speakers across the Wealth and Enterprise tracks further explored investment, venture building, business growth and entrepreneurship.

A key highlight was the GEES Pitch Slam, which gave emerging entrepreneurs an opportunity to present their businesses, pitch their ideas and compete for prizes. Dharkag Foods emerged as the winner, with Savour Foods named first runner-up and Nail Luxe second runner-up. In total, more than ₦2.4 million worth of prizes and gifts was awarded to participants

GEES 3.0 also created space for emerging career-focused ventures to demonstrate solutions directly to attendees. Entire Hire offered participants practical guidance on CV writing and interview preparation, including a demo interview experience designed to help candidates better position themselves for opportunities. Achieve Meter, an AI-powered career accelerator for professionals, graduates and students transitioning from school into the workforce, showcased how technology can support career development and positioning.

“Earn. Build. Grow. captures an important reality for young people today. It is not enough to simply find a job; young people need the knowledge and confidence to earn, build something of their own and grow sustainably. The Pitch Slam is an important part of that vision because it gives young entrepreneurs more than visibility. It gives them a platform to present their ideas, receive recognition and access resources and feedback that can help their businesses.” said Ada Cuomo, Executive Director, Bet9ja Foundation.

“GEES is about meeting young people where they are and giving them something they can take away and use. Whether that is a clearer career direction, a stronger business pitch or a better understanding of how to build wealth, we want every participant to leave knowing what their next move can be,” said Omotola Oronti, Marketing Manager, Bet9ja Foundation.

For one returning participant, GEES has become a space where learning and meaningful connections happen side by side. Having attended the previous edition, she returned for GEES 3.0 and reflected on how the experience had evolved.

“I attended GEES last year and I also came this year because I really enjoyed the experience. Last year, the conversations around the digital economy opened my mind to the opportunities available in the changing world of work. This year felt like the next step, it was more about what I can actually do with the knowledge, how I can position myself for career growth, build something of my own and create more opportunities for myself. I also got to meet Tomike Adeoye, someone I have looked up to in the media space, which made the experience even more memorable.”

From its first edition in 2024, through its focus on the digital economy in 2025, to “Earn. Build. Grow.” in 2026, GEES continues to evolve around one central goal: helping young Nigerians move from potential to opportunity.

Through GEES and its wider Youth Empowerment initiatives, Bet9ja Foundation continues to create platforms that help young Nigerians earn, build and grow.

About Bet9jaFoundation

Bet9ja Foundation is a philanthropic organization committed to improving lives and creating opportunities for people and communities across Nigeria. Through programmes focused on education, healthcare, youth empowerment, sports, and community development, the Foundation works to address real needs and support lasting progress. Driven by the belief that opportunity can transform lives, Bet9ja Foundation continues to invest in initiatives that empower individuals, strengthen communities, and make a meaningful difference where it matters most.



