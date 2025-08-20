Students protest increment in private hostels’ fees at UNILAG

….Management keeps mum

By Adesina Wahab

Some students of the University of Lagos who reside in private hostels on the main campus in Akaka are decrying the sharp increase in the fees being charged by private hostels’ promoters in the school.

Some of the hostel promoters have reportedly increased their rent by almost 40 percent.

Checks by Vanguard showed that a particular hostel that was rented out for N500,000 last session in now over N700,000 yearly. It is a one-bedroom self-contained apartment.

Private hostels became popular in the university last year because it took long for the renovation of the official ones to be completed by the federal government, the owners of the university.

While the renovation work was on, the management enforced online learning for a semester and the students had to go on campus in batches to write their examinations.

When asked for the official position of the school on the matter, the Head of Communication Unit, Alhaja Adejoke Alaga Ibraheem, only responded with a message saying, “Good evening, sir. Kindly state your enquiry in clear terms to [email protected]. Thank you, sir.”

It was gathered that since a new session is yet to start, the management has not decided on what to charge for the official hostels.