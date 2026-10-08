SDP’s Adebayo likens FG’s 30-day petrol discount to ‘Fuji House of Commotion’

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate Prince Adewole Adebayo has likened the Federal Government’s 30-day petrol discount through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to the popular television series “Fuji House of Commotion.”

The Federal Government announced the petrol discount on Thursday, giving public transport operators priority under the arrangement.

Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said the measure was not a return to subsidy, but an arrangement for NNPC to sell petrol at cost for the initial 30-day period.

Reacting to the announcement during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Adebayo questioned the basis and duration of the intervention, describing it as a temporary gesture rather than a long-term policy.

“I saw the visual and heard of the policy or statement; I don’t know. There is no plan behind it, so I cannot know whether it is a policy or a gesture, but it immediately reminds me of a series on television in the 90s called ‘Fuji House of Commotion.’

“One thing they are presenting is Tinubu’s house of commotion. It does not make any sense in any way.

“Number one, none of those people who are seated there represent the NNPC. Now, there is no account established in the Ministry of Finance that deals with the petroleum subsidy account.

“One month is not short term; it is not medium term; it is not long term; it is a flash in the moment.

“They did not refer to any law that authorises them to do what they are doing.

“So, long and short, it looks to me like the government is genuinely now and sincerely confused because they have created problems for themselves.”