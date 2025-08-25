Smuggling: Customs call on border communities to provide credible intelligence

Comptroller General of the NCS, Mr Adewale Adeniyi

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has called on border communities to provide credible intelligence to the Service to help in the fight against smuggling activities and related activities.

Mr Godwin Otunla, Area Comptroller, Ogun I Area Command, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Idiroko, Ogun.

Otunla said that the call had become imperative because the fight against smuggling remained a collective responsibility.

According to him, the Ogun 1 Area Command will continue to build on collaboration, intelligence sharing and innovation against smugglers.

“However, I want to sound a clear warning to smugglers and their collaborators to refrain from all illegal businesses because the command will not relent in the fight against smuggling.

“We remain vigilant, resolute, and unyielding. No matter the sophistication of your tricks, our personnel will continue to thwart your antics and bring the full weight of the law against you.”

The area comptroller applauded the support and cooperation of sister agencies in the area in the fight against smuggling activities. (NAN)