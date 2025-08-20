Skills acquisition: Tinubu’s aide, Yusuf empowers over 30,000 Ogun youths

By Tunde Oso

The Alliance for Kamosky, has taken its empowerment drive to selected local government areas in Ogun State, where over 30,000 women and youths were trained in various vocational skills.

The Alliance for Kamosky, is a coalition of friends and supporters of Alhaji Kamorudeen Olawale Yusuf, Personal Assistant to the President on Special Duties, who share in his vision to make the society a better by lending a helping hand to the less privileged.

Amongst the communities, which benefited from the empowerment programme include but not limited to Ado-Odo, Agbara, Igbesa, Lusada, Ketu, Ayetoro, Idiroko, Odogbolu, Odeda, Ilaro, Obafemi Owode, Ikenne, Imasayi, Owode Yewa.

Others include, Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu East, North, Ogun Waterside, Remo North/ Sagamu, Abeokuta North/South, Ota, Imeko, Oja Odan, Ipokia and Ewekoro, Ifo.

Justifying the need for the initiative which is ongoing, Mrs. Abimbola Odunlami commended the efforts of Alhaji Kamorudeen Olawale Yusuf, Personal Assistant to the President on Special Duties and Dr. Abdul-Lateef Sulaiman, describing them as champions of grassroots empowerment.

“Alhaji Kamorudeen has performed excellently well in securing jobs for youths and providing soft loans to traders, thereby endearing himself to the people,” she said.

Odunlami, who described herself as a strong advocate of women’s empowerment, explained the motive behind the initiative.

“On our own part, as beneficiaries of Alhaji Kamorudeen’s efforts, we thought about what we could do to complement his work. That is why we initiated this programme to enable our people acquire vocational skills such as soap making, tie-and-dye, hairdressing, shoemaking and others. When women are empowered, it goes a long way toward creating a positive impact in our society,” she stated.

Beneficiaries also expressed gratitude for the opportunity. One of the trainees said, “I have learned shoemaking, which will benefit me in many ways. I don’t need to go to a cobbler again since I have been equipped with the requisite training. I appreciate Alhaji Kamorudeen Olawale Yusuf and the facilitators for their support.”