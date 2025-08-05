Sisters, couple in Police net over Abuja fake kidnap plot

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh

By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command has arrested four individuals in connection with a staged kidnapping designed to extort the sum of five million naira (₦5,000,000) from an elderly man by his two daughters and their accomplices.

The spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, made this known on Tuesday.

Adeh said, “On 30th July 2025, at about 11:30 am, one Mr. Innocent, a resident of Jikwoyi Phase II, reported to the Jikwoyi Police Division that his 16 year old daughter, Miss LeadWay Innocent, left home on 18th July 2025 to sit for an examination at Government Secondary School, Karu, Abuja, and had not returned.

“He subsequently received a phone call from unknown persons demanding a ransom for her release.

“Upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Jikwoyi Division immediately launched a discreet investigation.

“Through coordinated intelligence gathering and digital tracking, the phone number used to contact the complainant was traced to a residence in Jikwoyi Phase II.

“Operatives proceeded to the location, where they found Miss LeadWay Innocent in the company of one Mrs. Tina Mayowa, the wife of Mr. Mayowa Adedeji.

‘Both individuals were seen eating and conversing freely, indicating no signs of distress.

“Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Miss Joy Innocent (the elder sister of the alleged victim) and her boyfriend, Mr. Mayowa Adedeji.

Findings revealed that Joy conspired with her boyfriend, who is legally married to Mrs. Tina Mayowa, to stage the kidnapping of her younger sister, LeadWay Innocent, in a calculated attempt to defraud their father of ₦5 million.

It was further uncovered that LeadWay Innocent was not only aware of the plan but was an active participant.

She willingly stayed with the suspects throughout the period of her alleged abduction, while Joy remained at home and feigned ignorance, watching her parents’ anguish and emotional distress as they struggled to raise money for the supposed ransom.

“All four suspects are currently in police custody and have voluntarily confessed to the crime.

“They will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Ajao Saka Adewale strongly condemns this act of betrayal and manipulation, particularly one perpetrated within the family.

“He urges parents and guardians to pay close attention to their children’s emotional wellbeing and behavioral patterns, and to encourage regular, honest communication at home.

“The CP warns that any attempt to exploit familial ties for criminal purposes will not be tolerated and will be met with the full weight of the law.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report all suspicious activities or emergencies: 0803 200 3913 – 0806 158 1938.”