Senator Oluremi Tinubu: A journey from childhood to Nigeria’s First Lady, beyond

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

By Collins Adaka

Born on September 21, 1960, into a sprawling family that included her Itsekiri mother and Yoruba father, Remi Tinubu was the 12th of 13th children. Nigeria in the early 1960s was burgeoning with hopes and challenges, and young Remi’s formative years in Ogun State were shaped by close family bonds and the resilience that often marks large Nigerian households.

Educated at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School in Ijebu Ode, she earned her West African Senior School Certificate in 1979. Though her early years were modest, her faith surfaced early, a compass that would guide her through university and life. Eventually, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), as well as a National Certificate in Education in Botany and Zoology from Adeyemi College of Education. Not content with formal education alone, Remi deepened her spiritual grounding and professional skills by earning a postgraduate diploma from the Redeemed Christian Bible College in 2010. Today, she is an ordained pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, a battleground of guiding Nigerian families and youth.

These early experiences, academia, spirituality, family, laid the foundation for a life defined by service, humility, and leadership.

Although her husband’s ascent into politics brought Remi into the public eye, she was no mere bystander. Between 1999 and 2007, while Bola Tinubu served as Lagos State governor, Remi carved her own path. She established the New Era Foundation in 2000, aiming to uplift youth and women across Lagos States. Under her leadership, the foundation launched impactful programmes.

Remi also engaged in soft-power diplomacy. As noted by The Guardian editorial team, she was “a quintessence of hard and soft power”-a blend of gentle influence and firm leadership, balancing her husband’s flamboyance with quiet, effective action. Unlike many, who wield power by fiat, Remi used hers to touch lives, often under the radar.

First Lady of Lagos

Her experience as First Lady of Lagos was not defined by grand gestures alone. She maintained direct engagement with grassroots communities, exemplified by her embrace of environmental-awareness campaigns, women empowerment workshops, and health outreach across the state.

By 2007, her tenure was widely viewed as one rooted in coherence: passion-driven projects that catered to underserved demographics, children, women, and youth.

When the 2011 senatorial elections rolled around, Remi’s trajectory continued upward. Running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), she contested and won the Lagos Central Senatorial District seat; defeating strong contenders – and making the legal rounds before the tribunal reaffirmed her victory.

Her entry into the Senate marked a major turning point: she transitioned from soft influence to wielding hard power. As Africa Confidential observed, she became “a politician in her own right,” not merely a symbolic spouse. In that decade-plus tenure, she delivered several milestones: She became the first female Nigerian senator to serve three consecutive terms, culminating in her induction into the Nigerian Women Hall of Fame in June 2019. She championed state police initiatives to tackle insecurity in 2020, taking a stand on an issue that others avoided. She sponsored reforms for NIPOST, the Nigerian Postal Service, in March 2021, aiming to revitalize the institution. She was recognized as the most impactful female senator at The Guardian-organized International Women’s Day Summit in 2021. But it was her advocacy and constituency engagements that drew widespread admiration. She introduced: Post Secondary School Scholarships. The PETECS: Petty Traders Empowerment Scheme; Elderly assistance through ECAS.

Widow economic programs (WEES). Youth Empowerment and Skill-Acquisition Schemes (YESAS). A school sports tournament for U 12 boys and U 15 girls. Additionally, she hosted quarterly town hall meetings in Lagos Central to stay anchored in her constituents’ realities. Remi Tinubu didn’t trade community interaction for political capital; she used her platform to stay connected, visible and unwaveringly service-driven.

Remi Tinubu’s influence beyond Nigeria

Moreover, she played a pivotal role as a businesswoman, a pastor, and an author. Her autobiography, The Journey of Mery, My Faith Walk, gives a glimpse into her humanity-faith, service, struggles, triumphs. She also lent her name to initiatives beyond Nigeria: an elementary and junior-high school in Mount Serrador County, Liberia, was donated in her name, a testament to her humanitarian reach.

In May 29, 2023 marked another turning point: her husband was sworn in as Nigeria’s 16th President, and Remi Tinubu became First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, assuming a newly-elevated role within a national narrative.

Unlike previous first ladies, she didn’t disappear behind the curtain of protocol. As Menas Associates explained, she is “not a typical First Lady” she retains her politician’s mindset and brings the governance insights of a legislator.

Her early days in office reaffirmed this:, She toured the offices of the First Lady’s wing (media, protocol, ICT), signaling a hands-on oversight approach. She emphasised substance over symbolism-meeting teams, shaping programmes, steering an agenda. Rumour had it she influenced ministerial appointments, notably Femi Gbajabiamila, hinting at a strong presence behind-the-scenes.

Her public engagements have tackled pressing issues: Mental Health in the Workplace

On World Mental Health Day (October 10), she took a strong stance: “It’s time to prioritize mental health in the workplace… Emotions bottled up are the beginning of mental health issues… let us all commit to improving mental health awareness, and enjoin individuals to seek medical help and counseling early.”

She warned against workplace dissatisfaction and the stigma preventing care, making mental wellbeing a national conversation. Marking the United Nations World Day for Cultural Diversity (May 21, 2025), she insisted:

“Nigeria… blessed with over 250 ethnic groups… through our dialogue… we find true identity and unity. I encourage every Nigerian to celebrate our cultural richness… lead with understanding.”

Unity through diversity, a core pillar of her vision

Addressing the Burundian Ambassador, she said: “The solution to Africa’s challenges lies with Africans… invest in education and human capital development… strengthen brotherhood…and enlist youths in developmental efforts.”

Her continental perspective elevates Nigerian diplomacy. Her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), made headlines when she presented a ?500 million cheque to displaced families in Plateau State She stressed: “In times like these… we must take concrete actions to alleviate the suffering… this marks a departure from aloofness.”

This humanitarian effort stood in sharp contrast to prior administrations’ failings, earning praise from citizens and observers alike.

From the large corridors of her birth home to the elite realm of national power, Remi Tinubu has never lost sight of her roots. What defines her is not the titles or honors, but the continued commitment to uplifting the young, the vulnerable, and the disenfranchised.

She represents a modern Vanguard ideal: proactive, principled, and performance-oriented. At every stage from Lagos to Abuja she has built structural programs with measurable outcomes. Whether as a senator touching thousands across constituencies, or as First Lady addressing national crises with genuine engagement, she approaches power as service.

In an era of shifting political landscapes, she stands out: a politician without losing moral core, a First Lady who straddles ceremonial and substantive roles, a Nigerian rooted in culture yet global in vision.

Senator Remi Tinubu is more than the spouse of the president; she is a leader in her own respect and her trajectory suggests that her impact will be felt long after her time in Aso Rock.

Even though the wings of time might change, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has etched her name in the sands of time.

To God be the glory.