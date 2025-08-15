SDP: We won’t postpone Saturday’s Bye-elections – INEC

.Lists SDP on ballot

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC on Friday said it would go ahead with the bye-elections scheduled for Saturday, August 16 in 12 states of the Federation.

Accordingly, it has included the Social Democratic Party SDP on the ballot for the bye-elections.

The decision followed a court judgement on the matter which favoured the party.

INEC had earlier excluded the party from the exercise because it said the party did not submit a valid notice of primaries. For that reason, the electoral umpire said it could not monitor the SDP primary elections.

National Commissioner and Chairman of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Sam Olumekun in a statement on Friday, also assured Nigerians that the last-minute judgment secured by the party won’t affect the conduct of the Polls.

INEC however said it will appeal the decision in due time.

The statement reads; “The Commission has been served with the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1525/2025. In the judgement, the Commission was ordered to include the Social Democratic Party SDP and its candidates in the bye-elections in 12 States of the Federation.

“The party did not earlier submit a valid notice for the conduct of primaries for the bye-elections. For this reason, they were not monitored by the Commission.

“However, in compliance with the judgement, the names of the candidates submitted manually have been accepted and published on our website. The party will participate in the bye-elections.

“The Commission wishes to assure the public, especially voters in the 12 States, that the 11th-hour judgement will not affect the election which will proceed tomorrow Saturday 16th August 2025 as scheduled.

“Meanwhile, the Commission will exercise its legitimate right of appeal under the law”.