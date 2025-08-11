Rules violations may lead to visa revocation, deportation – US warns non-citizens

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The United States Mission in Nigeria has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for non-citizens who violate U.S. laws, warning that offenders risk visa refusal, visa revocation, deportation, and possible ineligibility for future U.S. visas.

In a statement posted Monday on its official X handle, @USinNigeria, the Mission cautioned that being arrested in the United States could trigger immediate immigration consequences.

The advisory, shared with the hashtag #VisaWiseTravelSmart and #USVisa, comes as thousands of Nigerians, particularly students, prepare for travel to the U.S. for the new academic session in September.

It reads in full, “If you are arrested, your U.S. visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas,” the Mission stated.

It added: “The United States has zero tolerance for non-citizens who violate U.S. laws. Those who break the law, including students, may face visa refusal, visa revocation, and/or deportation.”

U.S. authorities have consistently maintained that visa issuance does not guarantee unrestricted stay, stressing that visitors must comply with the conditions and duration of their visa.

This latest warning underscores the importance for Nigerians travelling to the U.S. to familiarise themselves with local laws and avoid any conduct that could jeopardise their immigration status.