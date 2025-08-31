Rivers Council Polls: Nwuche commends RSIEC for credible exercise

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Chairman of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC), Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, has commended the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) for conducting a peaceful and credible local government election.

Nwuche, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives (1999–2003), gave the commendation after casting his vote at Ochigba State School, Unit 004, Ward Six, in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

He praised RSIEC for ensuring a free, fair, and transparent process, while also hailing the large voter turnout and peaceful conduct recorded across the state. According to him, there were no reports of violence or disruptions during the exercise.

Having visited several polling units in Ahoada East LGA, Nwuche observed that election materials arrived on time and that accreditation and voting commenced promptly. He emphasized the importance of electing credible leaders at the grassroots who would prioritize development.

The former lawmaker expressed gratitude to Rivers people for turning out in large numbers despite the shortened election period, noting his surprise at the long queues in several polling units.

He also acknowledged efforts by stakeholders to maintain peace and order during the polls, describing the overall conduct as a positive step for grassroots democracy in the state.