Risk: Why data protection impact assessment is mandatory — Adeseyoju, DataPro

By Tunde Oso

A data protection compliance organisation (DPCO) in Nigeria, DataPro Limited, has emphasised the importance of conducting a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) in Nigeria, highlighting the regulatory obligation and the benefits of their service, including customised risk assessment and compliance support.

In a statement by Ms Ademikun Adeseyoju, Team Lead, Emerging Services, DataPro said, “In today’s data-driven environment, conducting a DPIA is not just a regulatory requirement—it is a crucial step in building trust and ensuring your organization remains compliant.

According to her, “Under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 and the General Application and Implementation Directive (GAID), organizations engaged in high-risk data processing are required to conduct a DPIA.

Adeseyoju explained: “Most importantly, Article 28(10) of the GAID mandates that organizations already processing personal data must complete and submit a DPIA within 6 months of the GAID’s issuance. Failure to comply could result in enforcement actions, including platform restrictions and monetary penalties.

Posing a rhetorical question on what sets our DPIA apart, Adeseyoju listed them as: Customized Risk Scoring & Impact Matrix; Evaluation of Safeguards including technical and organizational measures; Recommendations mapped to key data protection principles and Focus on high-risk processing activities, emerging technologies, and cross-border transfers.

Others, she said are: Support for implementation and regulatory engagement where needed; Whether you are launching a new product, adopting new technology, or restructuring your customer engagement model, let us help you do it right.

Adeseyoju said, “We offer a DPIA service that goes beyond the basics. Beyond fulfilling regulatory requirements, our assessments provide strategic value by strengthening your privacy framework, enhancing control over third-party risks, and embedding data protection principles into your operations. We also support the development of a privacy-first culture through clear, documented procedures.”

