Residents to Sanwo-Olu: Lagos officials aiding illegal construction

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

LAGOS — RESIDENTS of Magodo Phase II have petitioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State over the illegal construction of buildings in a landlocked area originally classified as a gorge in the state’s master plan.

The chairman of Magodo Residents Association, MRA, Mr Niyi Odusi, in a statement, said the construction of the buildings in the location is a “threat to the safety of existing properties and infrastructure.”

They said the landlocked gorge “serves as a natural water collection point and is supported by vegetation and sand mass that hold the elevated part of the location.”

The residents said the nature of the location does not support the development of buildings, warning that the area is “prone to mudslides, floods and other environmental hazards.”

The statement reads: “Our concern is that developers aided by top officials of Lagos State Physical Planning have decided on building in the gorge and are bent on distorting the natural setting and peace of our environment at the expense of existing properly situated properties and infrastructural conveniences and thereby cause ecological distortions in an otherwise natural and stable space.

“In our letter of April 24, 2025, we had intimated the Ministry of Physical Planning and other relevant departments and agencies of Lagos State to this development.”

“We expected that the relevant government agencies and departments would rise to the occasion to prevent a looming environmental disaster being perpetrated by this developer.

“We suspect that there may be individuals within these agencies who are in cahoots with this developer.

“In a bid to give a sham legitimacy to a supposed demolition of an illegal structure and commence fresh development in the same area, the developer approached agencies of the Lagos State government to carry out the demolition with armed security personnel.

“This is to intimidate residents from asking legitimate questions regarding the dangerous activities.

“All in the name of demolishing an uncompleted building without regard to the impact on the existing structures and the fragile terrain bordering the driveway to the community.

“The process of demolition has constituted a serious health hazard to the community and has resulted in intermittent disturbances and damages to the surrounding properties.

“If the Lagos State Government insists on allowing such development to be made, the required drainage and road infrastructure to enable the safety of life and properties of the existing property owners and residents should be provided.

“Indemnify the existing property owners and residents against any detrimental actions that may affect the safety, security, and quality of life of South-East Zone, Magodo Phase 2 residents.”

Lagos govt keeps mum

Efforts to get reactions from the Lagos State government proved abortive as officials of the relevant government agencies and departments were yet to respond.