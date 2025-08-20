Religious leaders, royals grace NODE 7.0 as Nigerians urged to embrace unity

By Esther Onyegbula

Calls for national unity and love among Nigerians dominated the just-concluded Night of Divine Experience (NODE) 7.0, Centenary Edition, organised by The New Seraph Evangelical Ministries.

The three-day programme, which held from August 13 to 15 at The New Seraph Prayer City, Sapade, drew thousands of worshippers and religious leaders from across the country.

Delivering her keynote message, the Iya Aladura General and Founder of the ministry, Her Grace Dr. Oluwaseye Yomi-Sholoye JP, urged Nigerians to put aside divisions and embrace collective responsibility for national progress.

“Unity is the bedrock of our nation’s progress. Let us come together, as children of God, to build a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come,” she declared.

The event, themed “God of Perfection,” also featured prominent clerics, including Prophet Israel Oladele Genesis of Genesis Global Church; Bishop Babatunde Samuel (Sotitobire); and Prophetess Dr. Marian Adeleye Akinjogunla JP of Faith Mission C&S Church International.

Adding colour to the spiritual gathering, leading gospel artists such as King Segun Ajidara, Israel Classic, Segun Omo Alafin, Ap. Debo Ojugbuyi JP, and L/Evang. Funmi Ewakristi, performed, lifting the crowd with worship and praise.

Traditional rulers, among them HRH Oba Olowu Olasupo of Ayegunle Ijesa, HRM Oba Michael Adeyemi Adbayo (JP), Olu of Olomowewe Kingdom, and Alayeluwa Oba (Dr.) Suvy Adetunji Osho, Alaye Ode of Ode Remo, were also in attendance, lending royal presence to the occasion.

Organisers said the centenary edition was designed not just as a celebration of worship but as a platform to strengthen faith, promote communal harmony, and renew hope among citizens.

As the programme closed, participants expressed optimism that the renewed emphasis on unity, faith, and community spirit would outlive the event and continue to resonate in homes, churches, and communities across Nigeria.