Embrace positive values for national development – TACN urges Nigerians

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS — The Apostolic Church Nigeria (TACN) has called on Nigerians to uphold and promote positive values that foster national unity, good governance, and sustainable development.

This appeal was made in a press statement issued by Pastor Tunde Adebisi, LAWNA Territorial Press Secretary, in preparation for the maiden edition of the Pastor Senior Okpako Public Lecture Series, scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the TACN National Headquarters, Olorunda-Ketu, Lagos State.

Themed “Promoting Christian Values & Advancing the Course for National Development,” the annual lecture will feature Professor Jacob Ayantayo of the Department of Religious Studies, University of Ibadan, as guest speaker.

According to Pastor Emmanuel Olowoyeye, Provost of LAWNA Theological Seminary (LATS) and Chairman of the Planning Committee, the lecture series is instituted in honour of Pastor Senior Gabriel Okpako Uyeh JP, the current LAWNA Territorial Chairman, to celebrate his exemplary leadership and preserve his legacy.

“This lecture series will serve as an annual platform to reflect on the Church’s role in shaping society and to confront the moral, ethical, and leadership challenges affecting our nation,” Olowoyeye said.

He noted that the programme will also include the launch of a commemorative book titled “Riches of Grace, Faith and Service in Church Purpose and Objectives,” authored by scholars from Glorious Vision University (GVU), Ogwa, Edo State, in honour of Pastor Uyeh.

Another major highlight will be the screening of a video documentary titled “Act of An Apostle,” chronicling Pastor Uyeh’s life, ministry, and impact on the church and society.

The event, jointly organized by the S.G.O. Uyeh Foundation and Delta Mega Trend, is expected to draw attention to the importance of faith-based leadership and Christian values in addressing contemporary religious and national development issues.

TACN reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to national discourse through platforms that blend spiritual insight with civic responsibility, urging all Nigerians to live by values that promote peace, justice, and progress.