Racheal Okogie receives excellence award

The vibrant world of African art and culture witnessed a moment of pride and celebration at the Eko Heritage Awards 2025, where Racheal Joy Okogie, one of Nigeria’s most distinguished cultural curators, was honoured with the Award of Excellence in Curating Art Exhibitions and Art Events that Promote Art and Culture.

Renowned for her innovative curatorial practice and her commitment to spotlighting African creativity, Okogie has built an extraordinary career curating both national and international art events. Her work reflects a unique ability to weave cultural heritage with contemporary narratives, making exhibitions not just spaces for display but powerful platforms for dialogue, storytelling, and cross-cultural exchange.

The award category in which she triumphed was among the most competitive of the night, with other highly respected nominees including Favour Ben, Seun Akisanmi, and Ife Olowu. Each nominee brought strong credentials and contributions to the cultural landscape. Yet, Okogie’s body of work, marked by a long record of successful exhibitions that have bridged local and global audiences, distinguished her as the clear recipient of this year’s honour.

Over the years, Okogie has curated exhibitions that have left an indelible mark on the Nigerian art scene. Beyond national borders, she has also been instrumental in curating international exhibitions that showcased African art to audiences in Europe and North America, creating global visibility for artists of African descent and reinforcing the relevance of African traditions in contemporary art conversations.

Her exhibitions are often more than mere showcases of artwork; they are immersive cultural experiences. Through her vision, young and emerging artists have gained platforms to present their works, with many recording sales and further opportunities as a direct result of participating in her curated shows. For established artists, Okogie has provided new perspectives and audiences, ensuring their work resonates not only within Nigeria but also on the world stage.

Okogie’s recognition at the Eko Heritage Awards 2025 is particularly meaningful because it affirms the vital role of curators in shaping the visibility and perception of African art. While artists create, it is curators like Racheal Joy Okogie who build bridges between creators, collectors, institutions, and audiences. Her award is therefore not just a personal achievement, but a recognition of the importance of cultural preservation, innovation, and storytelling through exhibitions.

As Nigerian art continues to expand its influence internationally, figures like Okogie are pivotal in ensuring that the narrative remains authentic, deeply rooted in culture, and celebrated across borders. Her win at the Eko Heritage Awards 2025 underscores her legacy as a visionary who continues to uplift culture, empower artists, and connect Africa to the world through art.