Police nab okada rider with three human skulls in Ogun

The Nigeria Police Force

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two men in connection with the unlawful possession of three human skulls in the Ijebu area of Ogun State.

The command spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, disclosed this in a statement she made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to Odutola, a team of mobile police officers from 71 PMF Awa Ijebu was conducting a routine stop-and-search operation along the Ijebu Ode/Ibadan expressway at Refugees Camp Junction, Oru Ijebu, when one Kadir Owolabi was intercepted with human skulls.

The statement reads, “On Monday, 11th August 2025, at about 1400 hrs, a team of Mobile Police Officers from 71 PMF Awa Ijebu was conducting a routine stop-and-search operation along the Ijebu Ode/Ibadan Expressway at Refugees Camp Junction, Oru Ijebu.

“During the exercise, officers intercepted one Kadir Owolabi ‘m’, who was riding a motorcycle. A search of his luggage led to the shocking discovery of three human skulls.

“Preliminary investigation subsequently led to the arrest of another suspect, Jamiu Yisa ‘m’, aged 53, behind Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the case for discreet investigations.

“The Ogun State Police Command reiterates its commitment to decisive action against crime and urges residents to cooperate with Ogun State Command.”

He assured members of the public of trust, confidentiality and identity protection.