PDP, ADC, LP kick as APC sweeps bye-elections

By Clifford Ndujihe, Vincent Unumadu, Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Omeiza Ajayi, John Alechenu, Wole Mosadomi, Ozioruva Aliu, Bashir Bello, Femi Bolaji, James Ogunnaike, Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Mohammed Abubakar, Luminous Jannamike & Adeola Badru

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, showed its electoral might by clinching 12 of the 16 legislative seats contested in Saturday’s bye-elections across 12 states of the country.

According to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the APC won all seats on offer in the bye-polls in Ogun, Edo, Niger, Kaduna, Taraba, Jigawa, Adamawa and Kogi.

It shared the two seats in Kano with the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP but had no answer to the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Anambra; and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo. As it is, the APC won in 12 constituencies; APGA won in two; PDP won in one, and NNPP in one.

On a day President Bola Tinubu saluted the victors across party lines, opposition parties, including PDP, LP, coalition-backed African Democratic Congress, ADC, and the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, picked holes in the bye-elections, which they said were rigged.

They also warned that repeating same in 2027 would spell doom for the polity.

APC, NNPP share spoils in Kano

In Kano, the APC and NNPP shared the two seats contested. The APC defeated the ruling NNPP, in the rerun election for Ghari/Tsanyawa state constituency seat

Declaring the result, the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Yusuf, announced APC’s candidate, Ya’u Garba Gwarmai, winner with 31,472 votes, defeating his closest rival, Mohammed Yusuf Ali of the NNPP, who polled 27,931 votes.

In a twist, however, the NNPP bounced back in the Shanono/Bagwai state constituency by-election, where its candidate, Ali Lawal Alhassan, was declared winner. INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Hassan Adamu Shitu, said Alhassan polled 16,198 votes to defeat APC’s Abdullahi Ahmad Muhammad, who secured 5,347 votes.

Both elections were highly competitive as they took place in Kano North senatorial district, home to Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, and House Committee on Appropriation Chairman, Abubakar Kabir Bichi of the APC, as well as NNPP’s Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, and Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Muhammad Bello Butu-Butu.

The Shanono/Bagwai seat became vacant, following the death of APC lawmaker, Halilu Kundila, while the Ghari/Tsanyawa seat was voided due to irregularities in the previous election, though it was initially occupied by an APC member.

Despite the setback, NNPP still maintains majority in Kano House of Assembly with 26 members, while APC now has 14 seats.

Yesterday, APC stakeholders alleged that there was no election in Shanono/Bagwai, while the NNPP said it would challenge the Ghari/Tsanyawa result in court.

APGA wins Anambra senatorial, assembly by-elections

In Anambra, the APGA secured victory in Anambra South senatorial district and Onitsha North 1 state constituency bye-elections.

INEC declared Chief Emmanuel Nwachukwu winner of the senatorial seat with 90,408 votes, defeating Chief Azuka Okwuosa of the APC, who scored 19,812, and Donald Amamgbo of the ADC, who got 2,889 votes. The election was to fill the seat of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who won the seat on the platform of LP but defected to APC before his demise.

Nwachukwu, a former President-General of Ukpor Town Union, becomes the first person from Nnewi South to occupy the senatorial seat since 1999. He is also the second APGA senator from Anambra after Victor Umeh, now of the Labour Party, and joins Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe of Abia South as the only APGA senators in the National Assembly.

In Onitsha North 1 federal constituency, Barr. Ifeoma Azikiwe polled 7,774 votes to defeat ADC’s Mrs. Justina Azuka, who scored 1,909. Azikiwe, now the second female lawmaker in the 30-member Anambra Assembly, triumphed over APC’s Ezennia Ojekwe who polled 1,371 votes and YPP’s Njideka Ndiwe with 655 votes.

The ADC candidate is the widow of slain lawmaker, Justice Azuka, whose body was discovered near the Second Niger Bridge on February 6, 2025, after his abduction on Christmas Eve. INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Ibiam Ekpe of FUTO, commended the peaceful conduct of voters and candidates.

The exercise, however, witnessed drama as Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, and Environment Commissioner, Engr. Felix Odumegwu, escaped lynching in Nnewi South.

They were allegedly attacked by youths who accused them of vote-buying before security agents intervened.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo blamed APC governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, for orchestrating the assault.

“This is an act of thuggery. Government officials, including the deputy governor, were attacked. It’s unacceptable,” he said.

APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, echoed the allegation, accusing Ukachukwu of sponsoring thugs. But Ukachukwu’s aide, Mr. Tony Uche, denied it, insisting the officials stormed his principal’s hometown, Osumenyi, with over 20 trucks of armed securitymen to influence the polls, sparking resistance from the youths.

PDP’s Oyekunle wins Ibadan North federal constituency

INEC declared Folajimi Oyekunle, of the PDP winner of Ibadan North Federal Constituency bye-election.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Abiodun Oluwadare, of the University of Ibadan, announced the results at the collation centre, Ikolaba High School, Ibadan, declaring Oyekunle winner with 18,404 votes against the APC candidate, Adewale Olatunji, also known as Murphy, who polled 8,312 votes.

The election was held to fill the vacant seat left by the late Musiliu Akinremi, popularly called Jagaban.

With this victory, PDP has reclaimed the Ibadan North Federal Constituency seat for the first time since 2011, a development party supporters described as a historic comeback.

APC wins Remo Reps seat in Ogun

In Ogun State, the APC emerged victorious in the Remo federal constituency bye-election held across the three local government areas of Ikenne, Remo North, and Sagamu.

Overall, the APC amassed 41,237 votes, while the PDP secured 14,324 votes

While declaring the final result, the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North federal constituency Returning Officer, Prof. Kazeem Bello, declared Princess Adesola Elegbeji of the APC as the winner of the bye-election.

APC clears 2 seats in Edo

The APC also won the two bye-elections in Edo Central senatorial district, which was vacated by Senator Monday Okebholo, as Mr. Joseph Ikpea of the APC polled 105,129 votes to floor Prince Joe Okojie of the PDP in the battle of two Joes for Edo Central Senate slot.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Kingsley Omo-Iwoze, announced the results in Ubiaja, the administrative headquarters of Esan South-East local government area which is the designated collation centre for Edo Central senatorial district.

For Ovia federal constituency, the Returning Officer, Clement Ighodaro, said Omosede Igbinedion of the APC scored 77,053 votes, while the PDP candidate, Johnny Aikpitanyi got 3,838 votes. Candidate of the ADC, Dr. Sandra Asemota, scored 925 votes.

With the outcome of the polls, Okpebholo and Idahosa have succeeded in delivering their successors to the APC.

In 2023, Okpebholo became the first non-PDP candidate to win Edo Central Senate seat since the return of civil rule in 1999.

With his victory, Mr Ikpea has become the second non-PDP standard bearer to win the seat

Okpebholo celebrates APC’s victories

Celebrating his party’s victories, Governor Okpebholo, congratulated Senator-elect, Joe Ikpea, and House of Representatives member-elect, Omosede Igbinedion, on their triumphs.

He described the outcome as a resounding endorsement of the APC in the state.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, the governor commended voters for trooping out in large numbers to support the APC.

He expressed confidence that the victory signalled a stronger showing for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

“This victory is a clear indication of the trust and confidence the people have in Ikpea and Igbinedion’s abilities to represent their interests effectively at the National Assembly,” Okpebholo said.

Clean sweep for APC in Kaduna

In Kaduna, the ruling APC recorded a clean sweep in the polls. It clinched the Federal House of Representatives seat for Chikun/Kajuru constituency as well as two Kaduna State House of Assembly seats in Zaria.

In the hotly contested Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency race, the APC candidate, Felix Bagudu, emerged victorious by a wide margin. Announcing the result at the INEC office on Saturday night, the Returning Officer, Prof. Abubakar Jumare, declared Bagudu duly elected.

According to him, Bagudu polled 34,580 votes to defeat his closest rival from the PDP, who scored 11,491 votes.

Reports indicated that the exercise witnessed low voter turnout in several polling units, but was largely peaceful.

In Zaria, the APC equally consolidated its hold on the State Assembly with resounding victories in Kewaye and Basawa constituencies.

The Returning Officer for Zaria Kewaye, Prof. Balarabe Abdullahi, on Sunday morning declared Isa Haruna of the APC winner, after he polled 26,613 votes. His closest challenger, the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Candidate, Nuhu Abdullahi, got 5,721 votes, while PDP’s Mamuda Wappa finished third with 5,331 votes.

Similarly, in Basawa constituency, the Returning Officer, Prof. Nasiru Rabiu, declared the APC candidate winner with 10,926 votes, defeating the PDP flagbearer, who polled 5,499 votes.

APC wins in Niger

In Niger State, the INEC declared APC’s candidate, Matthew Daje as winner of the Munya State Constituency bye-election.

He garnered 12,556 votes to defeat PDP’s Sabo Adabynlo, who got 5,646 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer, Professor Abdulkarim Saka of FUT Minna, made the announcement after the conclusion of the election at Sarkin Pawa headquarters of Munya local government, yesterday. The seat became vacant following the death of Joseph Haruna Duza of the PDP.

APC defeats PDP In Taraba

In Taraba State, the electoral umpire declared Abner Shittu, candidate of the APC as winner of the Karim Lamido I State Constituency bye-election.

The Returning Officer, Dr. Mustapha Sa’ad, said Shittu secured 5,895 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ali Kanda of the PDP, who polled 5,488 votes.

Candidate of the ADC, Badina Garba, finished third with 1,774 votes, while Abubakar Dauda of the SDP trailed with 149 votes.

With this, the APC has snatched the Karim Lamido I House of Assembly seat, which has always been the tuff of the PDP.

APC triumphs in Jigawa

In Jigawa State, the APC clinched victory in the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency bye-election. Its candidate, Rabi’u Mukhtar Garki, polled 38,449 votes to defeat his closest rival, Isa Auwalu Manzo of the PDP, who garnered 13,519 votes, while Sabo Salisu of the NNPP scored 2,931 votes.

Announcing the result at the Babura Local Government Collation Centre around 3:30 am on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Prof. Sani Ibrahim Ismail, declared Garki winner, having satisfied all legal requirements.

Tinubu hails winners, commends INEC

President Tinubu yesterday congratulated all the winners of the bye-elections in 16 constituencies across 12 states.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended INEC for the hitch-free elections, mostly devoid of violence. He also congratulated the new APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, for the emphatic first victory recorded under his leadership.

While lauding APC governors and other leaders on the success of the bye-elections, Tinubu said: “Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda has shown leadership capacity and demonstrated what is achievable when popular candidates are fielded and with unity of purpose among party leaders,” the President remarks.

“To all APC faithful and the electorate, thank you for the confidence reposed in our party. Be assured that our Renewed Hope slogan is not a mere slogan. Our destination is a better, more secure and prosperous Nigeria. We shall take you there, by the Grace of God.’’

He commended all the political parties and candidates who participated in the election and enjoined them to continue to be guided by the spirit of sportsmanship, fair contest and magnanimity, which are enablers of enduring democracy.

By-elections, repeat of 2023 sham, PDP blasts INEC

Reacting to the outcome of the bye-elections, PDP described them as a repeat of the “sham” of 2023, accusing INEC of incompetence and bias.

PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, told Vanguard that “state institutions, both federal and state, colluded with APC apparatuses to muzzle the process, intimidate voters, and change the outcome of the election.”

“INEC needs to be restructured, the Electoral Act amended, and its neutrality re-emphasised,” he said. Osadolor proposed that the National Judicial Council should oversee elections, warning that without reforms before 2027, opposition parties might boycott the polls.

“It would be a waste of time, resources, emotions and energy,” he cautioned.

Flawed by-election a ‘dress rehearsal’ for 2027, ADC warns

On its part, ADC warned that Saturday’s bye-elections were a “dress rehearsal for 2027 chaos,” accusing the APC and INEC of undermining democracy through violence and vote-buying.

In a statement, ADC spokesman, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said: “What Nigerians witnessed in yesterday’s (Saturday) by-elections is yet another reminder that under the current administration, democracy itself, just like the economy and national security, continues to decline.”

He cited reports of ballot box snatching, arrest of nearly 300 thugs, and an individual caught with ¦ 25.9 million to influence voters.

“When ballots are brazenly exchanged for money, the vote of the ordinary Nigerian ceases to have meaning,” he said.

Abdullahi urged President Bola Tinubu to rise above partisan interests and guarantee credible elections. “No government can claim legitimacy if it consistently presides over fraudulent polls,” he warned.

A mockery of democracy, dress rehearsal for 2027 – LP

Also reacting, LP dismissed the bye-elections as a mockery of democracy and a dangerous rehearsal for 2027 manipulation by the ruling APC.

In a statement by Ken Asogwa, aide to Acting National Chairman, Senator Esther Usman, the LP said: “From Kaduna to Anambra, Ogun to Oyo, and Kano, the narrative remained the same: large-scale rigging, brazen vote-buying, and violence.”

The party said INEC, under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had once again failed to redeem itself. “Two years after the brazen heist of 2023, we had hoped Yakubu would attempt a semblance of redemption. Yesterday’s (Saturday) outing proved such expectations misplaced,” it declared.

It called on President Tinubu to rescue Nigeria’s democracy, warning that “history will be most unkind if he permits hawks around him to desecrate our democracy in pursuit of power.”

Don’t take off-cycle elections as strength test, CUPP tells Tinubu

Similarly, the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, urged President Tinubu not to mistake victories in bye-elections as proof of political strength, warning that the process was marred by malpractices.

CUPP National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, said: “The intense pressure from those who control the state apparatus, coupled with low turnout, thuggery and vote-buying, significantly distort the process. These results create false hope.”

“Such elections do not reflect a candidate’s true capacity.

“There is no justification for incurring huge costs when the party owns the mandate,” he added.

Our bye-elections win, endorsement of Tinubu – APC

Also reacting yesterday, the APC described its several victories in last Saturday’s bye-elections as an endorsement of President Bola Tinubu by Nigerians.

“This win is yet another solid endorsement of President Bola Tinubu administration and its Renewed Hope Agenda designed to deliver, and now steadily delivering, transformation of our country’s economy and other sectors of our national life,’’ said party spokesman, Felix Morka.

The party commended the president “for creating a level playing field for the bye-election contest”.

“Our hearty congratulations go to our victorious candidates across the country, and we charge them to reward their constituents with purposeful legislative interventions that translate the Renewed Hope Agenda to meaningful benefits for the people.

“We specially congratulate our National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, on this crucial first dominant victory under his eminent leadership as National Chairman. It is a strong pointer to greater things to come.

“The party applauds the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, for its successful conduct of the bye-elections, and hails all security agencies for maintaining peace and order, despite cases of election violence and voters suppression in some districts.

“Again, our deepest gratitude remains with the Nigerian electorate, and we urge all Nigerians to sustain their support for our great Party and Mr President as he continues to pave a clear and steady path of prosperity for this and future generations,” APC added.

Vanguard News Nigeria