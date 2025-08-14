Pastor Fatoyinbo’s comment on Ayo Babalola misunderstood – Christian group

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum has refuted allegations that Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth Zion Assembly (COZA) made disparaging remarks about the late Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola, the first evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC).

In a statement issued in Abuja, Convener James Paul Adama said the claims making the rounds on social media were a misunderstanding of Pastor Fatoyinbo’s words.

He noted that the COZA leader holds all fathers of the Christian faith in high esteem and had no intention to insult Apostle Babalola or his family.

According to the forum, Pastor Fatoyinbo has since apologized to the family of Apostle Babalola and the leadership of the CAC.

The group reaffirmed the unity of the Christian community in Nigeria and warned against attempts to sow discord for sensationalism, stressing that it remains committed to defending the gospel.

The statement reads below: “Recently, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth Zion Assembly (COZA) was alleged to have made disparaging comments about the Highly Revered Apostle Ayo Babalola, the First Evangelist of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC).

“Following a thorough investigation, we have discovered that the statement attributed to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo was unfortunately and regrettably misunderstood, the statement was not intended to harm or insult the highly respected Apostle Ayo Babalola or his esteem family in any way.

“For the avoidance of fact the monumental legacy of the illustrious Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola transcends generations and continues to resonate within the hearts and minds of countless believers across Nigeria and beyond.

“The innumerable and incalculable feats achieved by this revered servant of God are woven into the very fabric of our Christian heritage, serving as beacons of inspiration and guidance for countless ministries and organizations.

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo clearly stated to us in the cause of our investigation that he holds all Fathers of our Cherish Faith in High esteem and with great respect and will never make or do anything to disrespect them nor their legacy.

“Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo has has taking further steps by apologizing to the Patriarch, Apostle Ayo Babalola, His Family and the Christ Apostlic Church (CAC).

“We wish to make it clear that there’s no cause for alarm as the Christian community and denominations in Nigeria remain united, and we condemn any attempts to sow discord among our ranks.

“To those who seek to spread false information and create division for the sake of sensationalism, let us remind you that your actions will not go unpunished. The wrath of the Almighty will be swift and fierce upon those who use His name for their own gain.”