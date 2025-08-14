I’ll never disrespect them — Pastor Fatoyinbo apologises to CAC over Babalola comments

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

The Global Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo, has refuted claims that he made unflattering comments about the family of the late Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola, founder of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC).

In a statement on Thursday, Fatoyinbo said he became aware of the issue after reading a CAC press release addressing remarks attributed to him during a sermon.

He thanked the church for handling the matter, describing its response as “an exemplary Christian manner.”

He hailed Apostle Babalola as a “most distinguished father of faith,” noting that his remarkable works continue to define Christian organisations in Nigeria and beyond.

Fatoyinbo added that numerous churches in the country, including COZA, draw their spiritual lineage from the apostle’s ministry.

“My attention has been drawn to a press release on statements credited to my person relating to the family of the Late and Highly Revered Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola, a most distinguished father of faith in Nigeria and indeed all over the world.

“I appreciate the fact that a church I personally love, admire and respect would be so kind and magnanimous enough to address the issues which have been misconstrued in an exemplary Christian manner. I am indeed grateful.

“The exploits of Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola, which in the video I stated explicitly are too numerous to count remains the hall mark of most Christian organizations in Nigeria and beyond till this very moment.

“Indeed many of the churches in this part of the world take their DNA either directly or indirectly from the ministry and grace over the life of Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola of which I cannot but also state categorically that I am a beneficiary.

“I am therefore honored, humbled and grateful for every word, admonition and correction in the statement issued this morning by CAC. I am a child who grew up in the church and cannot erase that part of my formative years.

“Let me state however that at no time in the sermon did I refer to the children of the late Apostle and Father of faith in bad light. I would never do that. The raw copy of the message is online and this can be verified.

“Our church is known worldwide as a place of Honor and I would never in any way of manner take lightly the grace over Apostle Babalola, his children or his ministry for granted or speak lightly of same.

“I am also aware that the children of the late Veteran of faith, who are all serving God and keeping up the legacy of our late father of faith are not only shining examples of generational impact, but good and present day examples for children of visionaries to follow.

“I remain proud of their achievements and honor them in no small measure.

“Finally, I apologize if any other statement made by me has caused any form of distress, hurt or discontentment to the CAC, the family of the late Apostle Babalola or his associates.

“I will never disrespect or speak of them in that manner either publicly or privately.

“I pray that this puts to rest the entire episode and we pray that the CAC and the legacy of our father Apostle Joseph Ayo Babalola, continues to grow in leaps and bounds.”

Vanguard News