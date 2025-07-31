Osun monarch, speaker bicker over alleged death threat

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO —The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun and the Alasi of Asi, Oba Oyewale Olasunkanmi, yesterday, engaged in war of words over death threats against each other.

A leaked audio of the speaker to one of the Alasi’s wives, the voice which was said to be that of the speaker was threatening the monarch for cursing him (Speaker) after he was attacked by hoodlums and also threatened to make sure he was mercilessly dealt with if he (Kabiesi) entered Asi.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler in a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, zone XI, stated that he was trying to help an indigene of the community who was arrested at the behest of the speaker and remanded in prison following request by members of his community to intervene in the case.

“Upon reaching out to the speaker to please drop the said case against the suspect and others placed on wanted list for allegedly doing nothing, he (monarch) became subject of threat to the speaker.

“The speaker, when reached to help, started threatening to incriminate me in the crime by ensuring that the suspect was tortured to mention his name. After that, the speaker called my wife via his phone number at about 2:31pm on July 27, 2025, threatening that if I returned to my palace in Asi, I would be bathed with blood and killed.

“Ever since the threats were issued, I have not been able to go back to my domain and to avert looming crisis, I urged the Police Commissioner to intervene and investigate the matter with a view to ensuring that my life is not endangered by the Speaker,” the monarch alleged.

However, the speaker in a statement, said he has unreserved dignity for the traditional institution in the council area, saying despite the regards he has shown to the Alasi, the monarch is hellbent in ending his life.

Egbedun added that after reporting an incident of attack on his convoy by some hoodlums in Okuku on the way to Asi, “I received a threatening phone call from the Alasi, instructing me not to allow security operatives arraign the arrested suspect and directing me to stop them from arresting the others involved. Such threats, directed at me and on some occasions to my security aides, are utterly intolerable and reflect a troubling collusion. The Alasi’s repeated threats of further violence against me are a clear attempt to undermine and intimidate me into silence.

Youth protest to Asi Palace

Meanwhile, following the threat and counter threat, some residents of the town, yesterday, staged a protest over the matter.

The protesters, majorly youths bearing placards with inscriptions against the traditional ruler, demanded that the Speaker be allowed to enjoy his office, describing him as kind leader, adding that he liberated them from Alasi’s oppression.

The leader of the protesters, who identified himself as Olawale Adigun, while speaking at the palace said: “Since Egbedun ascended office as the Speaker, he has been on the forefront of lifting the youth and the community.”