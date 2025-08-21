On Dansuki’s Governorship Ambition

By Kalu Okoronkwo

In a state yearning for transformative leadership, Honourable Daniel Asuquo, affectionately known as Dansuki, stands as a formidable candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial race.

With over two decades of dedicated public service, Dansuki’s track record of legislative accomplishments and grassroots impact starkly contrasts with the underwhelming tenure of incumbent Governor Prince Bassey Otu.

As Cross River grapples with economic stagnation, misplaced priorities, and unfulfilled promises, Dansuki’s Ejagham roots, commitment to rotational equity, and willingness to embrace a one-term pledge position him as the ideal leader to steer the state toward prosperity. Moreover, in an era where the All Progressives Congress (APC) is increasingly accused of perpetuating national poverty through ineffective policies, Dansuki should boldly pivot to a vibrant opposition platform like the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or African Democratic Congress (ADC) to amplify his vision.



Dansuki’s political journey is a testament to sustained excellence and constituent focused governance. Beginning as Personal Assistant to the Chairman of Akamkpa Local Government Council in 1996, he advanced to Director General of the Cross River State Electrification Agency from 2008 to 2010, where he championed rural electrification projects that illuminated remote communities and boosted local economies.

Elected to the House of Representatives for Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency in 2011, Dansuki served until 2023, earning acclaim for his contributions to infrastructure, finance, and community development During his tenure, he facilitated scholarships, youth empowerment programs, and constituency projects that directly improved lives efforts recognized when he dedicated a prestigious students’ award to his constituents in 2014.

His superlative performance as a ranking member included advocating for federal allocations that enhanced roads, healthcare, and education in his district, setting a benchmark for accountable representation.

Unlike fleeting politicians, Dansuki’s longevity in office reflects a deep commitment to Cross River’s progress, making him uniquely equipped to tackle gubernatorial challenges.

This stands in sharp relief to Governor Otu’s administration, which, two years in, has been plagued by criticisms of poor performance and socio-economic struggles. Midterm assessments paint a grim picture: economic indicators reveal growing public discontent, with Otu’s optimistic rhetoric clashing against widespread pessimism over stalled development Critics, including PDP support groups, decry the era as one where “Cross River has never had it so bad,” highlighting governance failures that have exacerbated poverty and unemployment.

A particularly contentious decision is the recent procurement of two Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft for the state

owned Cally Air, at an estimated cost running into billions of naira, with plans for three more.

Many argue that this is wasteful extravagance, especially given the airline’s history of minimal returns under previous administration yielding no substantial value to the state while essential sectors like healthcare and education languish. Similarly, Cross River’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), while showing some nominal increases to around N46 billion in early 2025, remains below the national average at about 20% of total operating revenue, underscoring inefficiencies in revenue mobilization amid broader economic woes.

The state’s performance at the 22nd National Sports Festival in May 2025, despite early medal wins, has been overshadowed by broader critiques of inadequate preparation and funding, reflecting a pattern of underinvestment in youth and sports development.

These shortcomings illustrate a leadership vacuum that Dansuki’s proven expertise could fill.

Beyond experience, Dansuki’s candidacy champions ethnic equity in a state where the Efik community has disproportionately held key offices.

Figures like former Governor Donald Duke and current Governor Otu, both Efik, have dominated southern representation, marginalizing other groups within the Southern Senatorial District. As an Ejagham indigene from Akamkpa, Dansuki offers a fresh perspective, ensuring broader inclusivity and addressing long-standing grievances among non-Efik southerners.

This aligns seamlessly with Cross River’s “Back to South” rotational governorship agreement, an unwritten pact promoting zonal fairness across the North, Central, and South districts. Having rotated back to the South in 2023, a Dansuki governorship could honor this by committing to a single term much like Peter Obi’s principled stance and pledge to a nation desirous of surgical change.

A one-term pledge would reinforce unity, allowing the cycle to continue equitably in 2031 and preventing any district’s dominance.

Party dynamics further strengthen Dansuki’s case. Having recently joined the APC after stints in PDP and Labour Party, he should not hesitate to defect again if the ruling party hinders his pro-people agenda.

The APC’s national track record marked by policies critics say entrench poverty through inflation, insecurity, and economic hardship mirrors Otu’s state-level failures, making it an ill-fit for Cross River’s revival. Switching to the PDP, with its historical stronghold in the state, or the ADC, known for progressive ideals, would invigorate Dansuki’s campaign, attracting disillusioned voters and robust networks Such a move, far from shameful, echoes strategic shifts by successful leaders prioritizing impact over loyalty.

In essence, Dansuki isn’t just able to run he’s the superior choice. His legislative triumphs, ethnic representation, adherence to rotation via a one-term commitment, and potential opposition alignment promise a departure from Otu’s era of waste and underachievement. As 2027 approaches, Cross Riverians must rally behind Dansuki for the equitable, experienced leadership the state desperately needs.