C’River Assembly passes Bill to curb quackery in health sector

Cross River Assembly

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River State House of Assembly has passed a bill outlawing quackery in the state’s health sector, in a move lawmakers say will shield residents from unqualified practitioners and strengthen healthcare delivery across the state.

The bill, titled “A Law to Prohibit Quackery Practices in the Health Sector of Cross River State, Establish the Health Monitoring Task Force, and for Other Related Matters,” was sponsored by the Deputy Leader of the House and Member representing Abi State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Davies Etta.

It scaled its third reading on the floor of the Assembly after lawmakers considered and adopted the report of the House Committee on Health, Nutrition and Food Security during plenary.

Presenting the committee’s findings, its Chairman, Rt. Hon. Hillary Bisong, who represents Boki 2 and doubles as Chief Whip of the 10th Assembly, said the law targets unlicensed medical practice and aims to tighten regulation across the health sector to protect lives.

Bisong disclosed that a public hearing on the bill drew wide support from health professionals, civil society groups and members of the public.

He linked the legislation to a rise in cases involving fake and unqualified practitioners, which he said had resulted in wrong diagnoses, poor treatment outcomes, avoidable deaths and eroding public trust in the healthcare system.

According to him, the committee reworked the original document, expanding it from three parts and ten sections to four parts and fifteen sections for broader coverage, while recommending that enforcement be harmonised with existing national laws regulating medical and allied health professions.

Contributing during debate, lawmakers praised the committee’s work and described the bill as timely, citing recent incidents involving unqualified persons performing medical procedures as evidence of the urgent need for tighter regulation.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, commended the sponsors, calling the legislation one of the landmark private members’ bills of the 10th Assembly and a reflection of its commitment to people-centred lawmaking.

After clause-by-clause scrutiny in the Committee of the Whole, the House unanimously adopted the committee’s report.

The Leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Francis Bassey Asuquo, moved the motion for third reading, seconded by Etta, and it was approved by voice vote.

The Speaker thereafter declared the bill passed and directed that a clean copy be transmitted to Governor Bassey Otu for assent.