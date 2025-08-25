Okigwe Massacre: Police vow to hunt down assailants

..…Ihedioha, Amadi mourn victims

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has deployed tactical teams to Ajanaumuna, Ezinachi, in Okigwe Local Government Area following the gruesome killing of five people by unknown assailants.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, noting that the attack occurred on August 22, 2025, at about 10:30 p.m.

According to him, members of a local security team and villagers were among those killed. The assailants also set ablaze the residence of the youth security leader and destroyed several motorcycles.

Police operatives, he said, swiftly responded to a distress call, evacuated the victims to the General Hospital in Okigwe, where they were confirmed dead on arrival. One survivor is currently receiving medical treatment.

The Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, who is personally leading an operation in the area in collaboration with other security agencies, condemned the attack and vowed that the perpetrators would be tracked down and brought to justice.

Meanwhile, reactions have continued to trail the killings.

Former Governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, described the incident as a tragic loss for the community. He stressed the need for security agencies to rise to their constitutional mandate of protecting lives and ensuring that such attacks are prevented in the future.

Similarly, public affairs analyst Dr. Chima Matthew Amadi lamented the killings, describing them as a painful reminder of the need for renewed commitment to peace, security, and justice. He urged government at all levels to intensify efforts to protect communities and ensure that such tragedies do not recur.