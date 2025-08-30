Ogun herders’ clash leaves two hospitalised

By Esther Onyegbula

Tension erupted at Alakija Cattle Camp via Olodo, Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Wednesday night when a dispute between two cattle rearers turned violent, leaving both men hospitalised with machete wounds.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occurred at about 9:15 p.m., when Abdullahi Usman, 28, was attacked with machetes by fellow rearer, Likita Amanda, 25, during grazing activities.

According to reports, Amanda, who was allegedly under the influence of drugs, descended on Usman with machetes even though the victim was said to be sick and lying at the camp.

The incident prompted a distress call by Abubakar Ibrahim, the cattle owner, to the police. Detectives, assisted by members of the Fulani vigilante group, trailed the suspect, leading to a clash during which both men sustained injuries.

They were subsequently rushed to the General Hospital, Odeda, where they are currently receiving treatment.

In a bid to prevent further escalation, Alhaji Usman Bello, Amanda’s boss, reportedly joined the complainant at the hospital to pacify both parties. Policemen were deployed to the hospital to maintain order.

Police authorities confirmed that normalcy had been restored, while investigations into the incident continue.