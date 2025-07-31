Obi confirms talks with PDP, others

Peter Obi

By John Alechenu

Amidst mixed signals from members of his inner circle, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, has confirmed on-going discussions with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Obi who spoke through the national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, in Abuja, yesterday, said that he was open to discussions with persons and political parties which can bring about the new Nigeria we all hope and pray for.

While confirming overtures being made by the PDP, Yunusa said: “It is no longer a secret. The PDP has made and is still making overtures.

“They are beckoning on Mr. Peter Obi- several of their leaders have spoken publicly about this.

“However, like our principal has said time and again, he remains open to discussions that will lead to the rescue of Nigeria from our present precarious socio-economic predicaments.

“It has never been about a Peter Obi as a person. It has always been about Nigeria and the Nigerian people.”

On what the PDP was offering or has offered and whether a decision has been made, he replied, “Like I said, discussions are ongoing and when the time comes, he will make whatever decision has been taken collectively in the interest of our nation Nigeria.”

He explained that the task ahead cannot be reduced to the ambition of an individual.

According to him, the opposition has since realised that the task before all who are genuinely interested in bequeathing a Nigeria future generations would be proud of, is one that can only be achieved with unity of purpose.

Speaking in a similar vein, one of the founding leaders of the movement, Dr. Katch Onanuju expressed optimism that the efforts by leaders of the PDP to rebuild the party will bear fruits.

He told Vanguard in a telephone interview, “The talks between Obi and the PDP at this time is a healthy development.

“I say so because most of the problems the opposition is trying to solve today began in the PDP. The solution can also be found when the PDP and other opposition parties come together to tackle the elephant in the room.”

Onanuju who is also the Director General of the Heritage Centre, further said: “You will recall that Obi, Atiku and others were all members of the PDP up until the 2022 ahead of the 2023 elections.

“It was the refusal of the party to zone the Presidential ticket to the South after eight years of President Buhari, a northerner that angered most party leaders especially southerners which led to the mass exodus.

“The group of five (G-5) governors led by Chief Nyesom Wike, now FCT Minister remained in the party but worked against its Presidential candidate-Atiku in protest.

“Another opportunity to correct this mistake is again presenting itself as we approach 2027, it is an opportunity to right the wrongs to give every part of Nigeria a sense of belonging.”

A foundation member of the PDP, Prof. Jerry Gana, who spoke on an Arise TV programme, yesterday, expressed confidence that a Peter Obi as PDP candidate was capable of winning the forthcoming presidential election.

Recall that Peter Obi resigned from the PDP in May 2022, and became standard bearer of the Labour Party during the 2023 elections.