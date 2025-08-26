Shigeru Ishiba, Prime Minister of Japan.

Japan has denied reports that it plans to introduce a special visa category for skilled Nigerians seeking to relocate to Kisarazu, the Japanese city recently designated as Nigeria’s “hometown” under a cultural exchange programme.

Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information at the State House, had in a statement dated August 22 claimed that the Japanese government would create “a special visa category for highly skilled, innovative, and talented young Nigerians who want to move to Kisarazu to live and work.”

The statement also said, “Artisans and other blue-collar workers from Nigeria who are ready to upskill will also benefit from the special dispensation visa to work in Japan.”

However, in a statement issued on Monday, Japan’s foreign ministry debunked the claim, insisting there were no such plans.

The ministry explained that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Africa Hometown programme is aimed at promoting cultural and economic exchanges between four Japanese cities and four African countries through activities like exchange events involving JICA overseas cooperation volunteers.

“On the other hand, there are no plans to take measures to promote the acceptance of immigrants or issue special visas for residents of African countries, and the series of reports and announcements concerning such measures are not true,” the ministry stated.

It added that Japan would continue to issue accurate and appropriate statements on the subject to avoid misinformation.

The clarification follows the launch of the JICA Africa Hometown initiative during the 9th Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD9) held last week in Yokohama. The programme is designed to foster partnerships between African countries and Japanese municipalities.

Under the arrangement, JICA designated four Japanese cities to four African countries: Kisarazu was assigned to Nigeria, Nagai to Tanzania, Sanjo to Ghana, and Imabari to Mozambique.

While confirming the existence of the hometown initiative, the Japanese government reiterated that it does not involve immigration measures or the creation of special visas.

Vanguard News