Nigerian striker, Sikiru Alimi joins JS Saoura from Remo Stars

Sikiru Alimi

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigerian forward Sikiru Alimi has completed a move to Algerian top-flight side JS Saoura from Remo Stars, marking the next chapter in his professional career.

Alimi, 29, who featured for Nigeria at the African Nations Championship (CHAN), scored once in three matches during the tournament.

His performances, combined with his role in guiding Remo Stars to a historic Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title, boosted his profile ahead of the transfer.

Before CHAN, Rivers United and Rangers International had expressed interest in signing the striker, but neither move materialized. JS Saoura eventually secured his signature, adding firepower to their attack as they push for domestic and continental success.

His career path includes stints at Warri Wolves, Sunshine Stars, Lobi Stars, Stade Tunisien and Maghreb Fez.