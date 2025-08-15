Niger State: Water scarcity bites harder despite heavy cash injection

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Despite huge investment by the Niger State government on water, scarcity still persists across the state. It is indeed an irony that the State is facing lingering water scarcity. This is because it is one of the states in Nigeria richly blessed with many water resources that straddle the coastal state, though located in the middle belt of Nigeria.

Niger State is home to the legendary River Niger and River Kaduna, while it also hosts Kainji, Shiroro and Zungeru aadams that power Nigeria with hydro power. This is despite the fact that there are many waterworks that are in existence in Chanchaga, Bosso, Suleja, Bida, Kontagora and New Bussa, which are supposed to supply water for household and commercial use.

The state has also been governed by governors who prioritised the provision of water as a key part of their campaign manifestoes. For example, the tenures of Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu and Abubakar Sani Bello paid premium attention to water supply in the state with huge sums of money spent in the process.

Indeed, when the immediate past administration of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello took over the mantle of leadership in 2015, the first point of his official visit was the Chanchaga waterworks where he declared a state of emergency on water and promised to undertake turnaround maintenance of all the waterworks in the state to ensure uninterrupted water supply across the state.

To demonstrate his seriousness about water provision, Governor Bello in 2016 earmarked a princely sum of N2.38 billion for water and N1.16 billion for water in 2017 and another N1.16 for water in 2019.

Between last year and now, the state has also spent a fortune for the purchase of brand new electric motors for the pumping of water at the Chanchaga waterworks from Germany.

However, the hope of regular water supply in the state remains a mirage as more and more areas are getting little or nothing at the end of the day. These areas include: Mandela, Morris, Galaxy, Barkin Salleh, Yoruba road, Tunga, Kpakungu and Shiroro road.

Arewa Voice observes that many of the water taps in Minna town have completely gone dry for many months and there is little explanation as to why that has happened and when water would be restored.

The irony of this is that despite the water disruptions, the Niger State Water Board has continued to harass the residents for settlement of bills with threats of stiff sanctions over non-payment.

Investigation by our correspondent reveals that many households, especially in Morris, Barkin Saleh, Galaxy, Tunga in Minna, the state capital, spend as much as N100,000 to secure running water from various water vendors for their homes.

For residents in the rural areas, their situation is even worse and more pathetic as they are left to make do with water from questionable sources, including streams, ponds or rivers.

During the dry season, water vendors usually capitalise on the acute shortage to sell at exorbitant rates to households that have no options than to buy from them.

Health Implications

Relevant experts are of the informed opinion that drinking or even using water for other domestic activities, especially from questionable sources, is very hazardous. Waterborne diseases are everywhere and it has not only health implications but also has a lot of economic implications too.

It had been proven that prevention is always better than cure, especially on health issues and that is why it is always advisable to err on the side of caution with regards to the source or sources of water intake.

Just last week, there was cholera pandemic that hit no fewer than 16 of the 25 local government areas of the state.

No fewer than 419 persons were affected by the disease, with 13 others already declared dead and 130 others hospitalised.

Investigation revealed that most of the victims of the epidemic died as a result of using contaminated water.

The Niger State Commissioner for Primary Health Care, Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Dangana, in an interview confirmed that 13 persons had died, adding that the state government had taken steps to manage all the affected persons and curtail the spread to other local government areas of the state.

Dangana said: “We have identified isolation and treatment centres not only in Minna, the state capital, but across all the 25 local government areas, and we have made available essential supplies of drugs and medicines including intravenous fluid.

“While taking these steps, the people should also be conscious of their personal hygiene as well as environmental hygiene by being wary of their water sources, ensure that they sanitise water before consumption because cholera is spread by contaminated water and food within the environment.

“People should not engage in open defecation; everybody should stop dumping refuse in the drainages for rain to wash away and end up blocking free flow of water and thus leading to flooding and leading to great loss of lives and properties worth millions of Naira.

“The present state administration is not unaware of the problems facing people of the state in terms of water supply.”

Aware of the water challenge facing his state, the state Governor, Muhammed Umaru Bago, recently appealed to the residents to be patient with his government promising to fix the perennial water problem soon.

Bago said in a statement by his spokesman, Bologi Ibrahim, that the water scarcity would soon be a thing of the past.

“The Governor is aware of the water difficulties faced by the people and government is working towards fixing the problem to ensure adequate provision of pipe-borne water for them.

“Currently, existing non-functional water facilities are being replaced across all major towns and the present administration is desirous to making basic amenities accessible and better life for all citizens,” the governor said.

