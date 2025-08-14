Labeling Nigerian political parties as terror groups baseless – PDP

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected a purported report by a Canadian court that allegedly classified Nigeria’s two main political parties, the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC), as terrorist organisations.

PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, in an interview in Abuja, described the claim as unfounded and lacking evidence.

Osadolor said Nigeria and Canada are both democracies and that such allegations should be approached with caution.

“There is nothing to show that either the PDP or even the APC can be classified as a terrorist organisation,” he said.

While acknowledging that some individuals in government may have questionable ties, Osadolor maintained that this does not justify branding entire political parties as terror groups.

“If there are individuals with links to terrorist organisations, those cases should be addressed specifically, not used to categorise whole parties,” he stated.

He called on Canadian authorities to focus on verifiable allegations against individuals rather than making generalisations, adding that the purported report should be dismissed.