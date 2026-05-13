‘No Water, No Vote’ – Youths protest water scarcity in Plateau community

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — Youths in Mabudi, headquarters of Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Wednesday staged a protest over persistent water scarcity, warning that they may boycott future elections if the situation is not urgently addressed.

The protesters, who turned out in their numbers, marched through the community wearing T-shirts with the inscription “No Water, No Vote,” while chanting slogans to press home their demands.

Some of the demonstrators also brandished placards, calling for the immediate provision of potable water, as they lamented the absence of basic amenities in the area.

Speaking to Vanguard, a youth leader, Mr. Nanlir Gambo, said the protest was meant to draw the attention of the government and elected officials, like their representatives in the state and National Assembly, to the urgent need for a sustainable water supply scheme in the area.

He lamented that residents were forced to depend on unsafe water sources, describing the situation as unacceptable.

Gambo noted that the recurring water shortage had placed a heavy burden on households, especially women and children who trek long distances in search of water.

He stressed that the youths were united in demanding immediate government intervention.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman of Langtang South LGA, Mr. Butko Bako Iliya, when contacted on the issue, said the council had already put in place temporary measures to mitigate the crisis.

According to him, the Council Chairman, Hon. Nanfa Alhassan Nbin, has been providing water through tankers since the onset of the dry season, with at least one tanker supplied daily to each village on a daily basis.

Iliya added that the council had also received directives to intensify efforts towards addressing the water scarcity by the Plateau state government.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Ministry of Water Resources and Energy has commenced both immediate and long-term interventions to resolve the water situation in the local government.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Lohnan V. Gambo, led a high-powered delegation to the area following an appeal by the council chairman to Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang.

Gambo, who was in Langtang South on Tuesday, said the governor had directed the ministry to implement urgent measures while working on sustainable solutions, disclosing that a comprehensive geophysical survey had already commenced in Mabudi and surrounding communities.

He assured residents that the government was committed to providing a lasting solution to the water challenge.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of the chairman, the Council Secretary, Hon. Nanman Luka Domtau, expressed appreciation for the swift response and assured the council’s full support.

Also speaking, the Galadima of Mabudi, Chief Ringjul Dashe, described water as essential to life and commended the government for responding promptly to the plight of the people.