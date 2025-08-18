NEDC provides relief materials to 3,200 flood-affected households in Maiduguri

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI — The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has donated food and non-food relief materials to 3,200 households impacted by recent flash floods in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area of Borno State.

The intervention, made on Monday, includes 25kg bags of rice, cartons of spaghetti, 10kg bags of sugar, cartons of instant noodles, gallons of vegetable oil, mats and blankets.

State Coordinator of the NEDC, Engr. Mohammed Umar, said the gesture followed assessments carried out in communities hit by floodwaters, including Bulumkutu Tsaleke, Bulumkutu Abuja, Bulumkutu Ngomari, Ajilari Cross, Pompomari by-pass, and Zajeri.

He noted that the Managing Director/CEO of the Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali, approved the support after the incident was reported and a need assessment conducted.

“Our assessment identified 3,200 affected households. Each beneficiary will receive one 25kg bag of rice, one 10kg bag of sugar, one carton of spaghetti, one carton of noodles, a gallon of vegetable oil, a mat and a blanket,” Engr. Umar stated.

He added that the NEDC has recently extended similar support to flood victims in Chibok, Hawul, Damboa, as well as in parts of Adamawa and Bauchi States.

Beneficiaries including Musa Usman of Gomari Airport Road, Mrs. Hauwa Isa of Zajeri, and Hajja Bintu Kura from Bulumkutu expressed appreciation to the Commission, saying the items would bring relief to their families after the flood disrupted their homes and livelihoods.