NDLEA foils widow’s cocaine smuggling plot with fake pregnancy

…Seizes Over 75,000kg of Drugs Nationwide

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 50-year-old widow and fashion designer, Mrs. Ifeoma Henrietta Ezewuike, who attempted to traffic 1.3kg of cocaine disguised as a pregnancy. She was apprehended at a bus terminal in Jibowu, Yaba, Lagos, on Friday, August 22, 2025, en route to deliver the drugs to clients in Abuja.

NDLEA operatives later raided her residence in the Ago Palace area of Lagos, where they recovered 200 grams of a cutting agent used in cocaine processing. Ezewuike, owner of Golden Star Creation fashion house, claimed she inherited the illicit trade from her late husband, though she had operated as a designer for two decades.

The Agency also uncovered 90 parcels of loud (a potent strain of cannabis) weighing 48.6kg hidden in three cartons of kitchen sinks. The consignment, imported from the U.S., was intercepted at a Lagos courier company on August 19 by NDLEA’s Directorate of Operation and General Investigation (DOGI).

In a series of nationwide operations, the agency reported massive drug busts and destruction exercises across several states:

In Adamawa, NDLEA raided the home of a wanted drug dealer, Idris Garba, who escaped arrest. However, an associate, Boniface Nnaji, 55, was caught trying to flee. From the premises, agents seized two vehicles and 354,480 pills of tramadol.

In Kano, five suspects were arrested, and over 450,000 opioid pills were recovered. This included pregabaline capsules, tramadol, and 140 litres of codeine syrup.

In Kogi, agents intercepted 5,000 capsules of tramadol, 400 ampoules of pentazocine, and 200 ampoules of diazepam at Idah waterside, from a trafficker coming from Anambra.

Zaria-Kano Road: Adamu Yusuf, 29, was caught with 7,000 capsules of tramadol.

In Kwara, over 2,289.49kg of skunk was seized in Ajase-Ipo in three separate operations involving three trucks and five suspects.

In Abuja, two dispatch riders were caught distributing drugs in Jabi. One had pentazocine injections, and the other skunk prepared for delivery.

In Delta, NDLEA operatives, supported by the military, destroyed 25,500kg of skunk on four plantations in Ndokwa West LGA.

In Ondo, another 25,025kg of skunk was destroyed on three farms in the Uso area.

In Edo, 54-year-old Fodo Stella Sunday was arrested with 901kg of skunk in a warehouse. A further 14,233.37kg was destroyed on plantations in Owan West LGA.

In Ekiti, 96kg of skunk was seized from two suspects in Ikere-Ekiti.

In Taraba, a joint team with the Civil Defence Corps destroyed 7,500kg of skunk cultivated on three hectares in Bali LGA.

Across the nation, NDLEA formations intensified their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaigns. Highlights included:

Sensitization lectures in Katsina and Kano Islamiyya schools.

Advocacy visits to Governor Alex Otti of Abia and HRH Andoma of Doma in Nasarawa State by regional NDLEA commands.

NDLEA Chairman/CEO, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), praised officers across the involved commands for their courage and professionalism. He urged them to maintain the agency’s balanced approach to drug control—combining law enforcement with public awareness and education.