NCC applauded for rural internet expansion initiative

The Coalition for Inclusive Digital Growth (CIDG) has described the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) rural broadband expansion and infrastructure rollout as a major driver of economic growth and social inclusion in Nigeria.

The group believes the initiative will boost investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s underserved communities.

In a statement signed by its President, Peter Ezza, and issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the CIDG said the NCC, under the leadership of Dr. Aminu Maida, its Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), has demonstrated rare foresight in ensuring that digital transformation is not limited to urban areas but reaches deep into rural and remote communities.

Ezza noted that the NCC’s recent policies and projects, ranging from licensing more infrastructure companies to deploying additional base transceiver stations, have significantly closed the connectivity gap in several parts of the country where residents previously had little to no access to reliable internet services.

“Connectivity is no longer a luxury; it is the foundation of modern economic activity. By expanding broadband access to rural and underserved areas, the NCC has empowered millions of Nigerians to participate in the digital economy, access online education, improve agricultural productivity through real-time information, and connect to broader markets. This is the kind of regulatory leadership that drives sustainable development,” Ezza said.

The CIDG also praised the Commission for its ability to attract massive investments into the telecoms sector despite global economic headwinds.

The coalition cited recent figures indicating that the sector has consistently drawn multi-billion-dollar commitments from both local and foreign investors, thanks in large part to a stable and forward-looking regulatory environment fostered by the NCC.

“Investors will always go where there is predictability, security, and growth potential. The NCC has provided a clear policy direction, created incentives for network expansion, and upheld industry standards that make Nigeria an attractive destination for telecoms and tech investments,” he added.

Beyond infrastructure, the coalition applauded the NCC’s ongoing regulatory reforms, which it said have not only modernised the telecoms framework but also prepared the sector for future demands, including 5G deployment, emerging technologies, and the increasing convergence of telecoms, fintech, and e-commerce.

According to the statement, the NCC’s initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity readiness and consumer protection have been equally important.

Ezza said that by equipping users with knowledge about online safety, enforcing data protection rules, and ensuring that service providers meet quality benchmarks, the Commission has boosted public trust in the digital ecosystem.

He pointed out that in many rural communities, where cyber awareness is traditionally low, NCC-led consumer outreach campaigns have improved understanding of online risks and encouraged safer digital practices. This, he argued, is a critical factor in ensuring that new internet users are not only connected but also protected.

The CIDG maintained that the ripple effects of rural broadband penetration are already visible in increased entrepreneurial activities, expansion of e-commerce in local markets, improved access to health information, and stronger linkages between rural economies and national value chains.

“Every new base station in a rural community is not just a tower; it is a beacon of opportunity. We have seen young people start businesses online, farmers check commodity prices before selling, and health workers use telemedicine platforms to save lives. These are the tangible, life-changing impacts of the NCC’s rural connectivity drive,” Ezza noted.

The coalition urged the Commission to maintain the current momentum, stressing that sustained investment in rural connectivity would be essential to achieving Nigeria’s targets for inclusive growth, poverty reduction, and global competitiveness.

“With the right support and continued commitment, the NCC can ensure that no Nigerian is left behind in the digital age,” the statement added

