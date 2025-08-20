Napoli step up striker hunt, open talks for Nigeria’s Tolu Arokodare

Arokodare

By Emmanuel Okogba

Napoli have intensified their search for a new striker following Romelu Lukaku’s injury setback, with the Italian giants making fresh contact with the camp of Nigerian forward Tolu Arokodare.

Arokodare, who enjoyed a prolific campaign in Belgium last season as Genk’s top scorer, has been valued at €20–25 million by the club. His consistency in front of goal has caught the attention of several European sides, but Napoli appear to be leading the chase.

The Serie A champions are determined to strengthen their attacking options after Lukaku, initially considered a prime target, was ruled out with injury.

Club officials had also explored a move for Rasmus Højlund earlier in the week, highlighting their urgency in the transfer market.

Sources close to negotiations suggest Napoli see Arokodare as a long-term investment capable of adapting quickly to Italian football while also providing depth for their Champions League campaign.