Napoli eye Højlund on loan after Lukaku injury blow

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 30: Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League Summer Series match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Soldier Field on July 30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images/AFP

By Emmanuel Okogba

Napoli have opened talks with Manchester United over a possible loan move for Danish striker Rasmus Højlund, following confirmation that Romelu Lukaku will be sidelined for more than three months with injury.

Reports from Italy indicate that Napoli made direct contact with United on Sunday, seeking clarity on the loan conditions for Højlund as they look to reinforce their attacking options ahead of the new season.

While Napoli weigh their options, sources say Manchester United remain keen to retain Joshua Zirkzee, despite speculation linking the Dutch forward with a move away. Manager Rúben Amorim is said to have a clear plan for Zirkzee, with no talks currently underway regarding his departure.

Højlund, who joined United from Atalanta last season, has shown glimpses of promise in the Premier League and Champions League, making him a prime target for Napoli as they attempt to cover the gap left by Lukaku’s absence.

The coming days are expected to be decisive as negotiations develop, with Napoli eager to finalize reinforcements before the transfer window deadline.