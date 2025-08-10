Napa Onwusah joins Advisory Board for 2026 Enugu Tech Festival

By Jacob Ajom

The Enugu State Government has appointed Napa Onwusah, global business leader and founder of B4B Partners, to the Advisory Board of the 2026 Enugu Tech Festival (ETF).

The appointment follows the inauguration of the Central Planning Committee for ETF 2026, comprising a Local Organising Committee (LOC) and an Advisory Board featuring prominent figures in technology, innovation, and business from Nigeria and the global diaspora.

According to the Enugu State Commissioner for Innovation, Dr. Lawrence Ezeh, the Advisory Board will play a critical role in guiding the planning and execution of the festival, ensuring its alignment with the state’s innovation and economic development goals.

As an Advisory Board member, Onwusah will contribute to strategic partnerships, programming, and ecosystem development, drawing on her extensive experience to help advance ETF’s mission of fostering creativity, skill-building, and inclusive economic growth.

With more than two decades of leadership experience at leading global corporations such as Amazon Web Services, Google, Visa, Nokia, Microsoft, SAP, and Cisco, Onwusah is widely regarded as a transformational business leader. She is known for helping non-tech founders bring their ideas to life and guiding both startups and enterprises toward accelerated growth.

In addition to her corporate achievements, she is an international speaker on technology, leadership, sales, and business growth, as well as the author of two books. Through initiatives like B4B Partners, Café Napa, and the Luminary Awards, she actively mentors young professionals and entrepreneurs, promoting values of integrity, humility, kindness, and empathy.

Themed “Coal to Code: Energy in New Form,” the Enugu Tech Festival 2026 will run from February 24 to 27 in Enugu State. Building on the success of its inaugural edition—which drew over 28,000 digital participants—the event is part of Governor Peter Mbah’s vision to position Enugu as a hub for technology and innovation-driven economic transformation.