MTN, NSACC push for improved Nigeria, South Africa trade relations

By Prince Osuagwu

MTN Nigeria and the Nigeria South Africa Chamber of Commerce, NSACC, say they are pushing strongly to ensure an improved bilateral trade relationship between both countries.

The revelation came as the Chamber, recently paid a courtesy visit to the MTN Nigeria headquarters in Lagos.

Led by its chairman Dr Ije Jidenma, the chamber said the visit was necessary to acknowledge MTN’s consistent contributions to strengthening bilateral business relations between Nigeria and South Africa, as well as its impactful presence on the continent.

The chamber also said it considered the great strides the telco has made in bridging both trade and human relations gap that may have existed between the countries.

According to Jidenma, “Our visit marks a renewed commitment to the long-standing partnership between us and MTN and set the tone for deeper collaboration ahead of our 25th anniversary celebrations.

“We have seen MTN grow, develop, and transform not only in Nigeria but across the continent. We commend the recent $120 million investment in the MTN Data Centre, a bold move towards strengthening Nigeria’s digital infrastructure. Your leadership in financial inclusion through mobile money initiatives (MoMo PSB) further cements your place as a continental pacesetter.

“As one of our most valued members and a leading example of Nigeria–South Africa collaboration, we look forward to working with MTN to make our 25th anniversary celebration not only memorable but transformational.”

The NSACC team also applauded MTN’s thought leadership, strong advocacy efforts, and active participation on the Chamber’s Board, particularly through Board director – Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria.

Responding, CEO of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, expressed appreciation for the Chamber’s activities, highlighting the NSACC’s role as a key partner in fostering cross-border trade and investment.

He said: “At MTN, partnerships like this are vital to our goal of advancing inclusive, sustainable growth across Africa,” Toriola stated. “The NSACC has created a strong platform for advocacy, networking, and trade facilitation, and we are proud to walk this path together.”

This visit has reinforced the strong synergy between us and the NSACC and emphasised both parties’ shared commitment to advancing economic integration, social development, and sustainable prosperity across Africa,” he added.

Also on the NSACC delegation, included the chamber’s Vice Chairman Mr. Ajibola Olomola and other members of the Board and ExCo.