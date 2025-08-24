Missing vigilante found dead after clash with armed herdsmen in Imo

The body of the vigilante operative, Uche Ejiofor, who was reported missing after the clash with armed Fulani herdsmen at Amakohia-Ubi community, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, has been found.

A reliable source from the community told Vanguard that “Uche Ejiofor’s lifeless body was found in a bush, with his body riddled with bullets.”

His words: “You will recall that the subtle attempt by our vigilante operatives to stop the Fulani herdsmen from moving their cattle into our community farm, sadly turned, last Wednesday.

“While the body of Monday Nwaozuzu, alias Ojuo Olaa, was recovered the same day, Uche Ejiofor was declared missing.

“Many of us were initially of the firm belief that he was abducted, but when we started calling his phone line and a strange voice started picking it, our reasoning changed to a possible murder.

“It was at this point that our youths, and particularly his colleagues, started combing the surrounding bushes. The search paid off weekend, when his body was eventually found.

“A very close look his body, showed that he may have been shot at close range and as in the first case, his body has also been deposited in the morgue.”

Meanwhile, most of the community’s indigenes, who had taken a sudden flight to neighbouring communities, appear not to be in a hurry to return to their ancestral homes.

A middle-aged widow, who simply identified herself as Chienyenwa, said: “I am not in a hurry to go back home now. Life is precious and inalienable.

“I can’t afford the misfortune of another human loss. Those who want to go back now, can do so. I will go back with my children, whenever I feel it will be safe to do so.”