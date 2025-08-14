Mali junta accuses foreign powers of destabilisation plot

Mali junta leader Assimi Goïta





The authorities in Mali on Thursday said a French national had been arrested on suspicion of working for French intelligence services, and accused “foreign states” of trying to destabilise the country.

The ruling junta, which came to power after back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021, also said that dozens of soldiers had been detained in recent days for allegedly seeking to overthrow the government.

In a statement read on national television, the military said “fringe elements of the Malian armed security forces” were held for seeking to “destabilise the institutions of the republic”.

“These soldiers and civilians” are said to have obtained “the help of foreign states”, the government said.

The French national was held on suspicion of working “on behalf of the French intelligence service”.

Security sources told AFP that at least 55 soldiers had been arrested, and the government said it was working to identify “possible accomplices”.

Impoverished Mali has been gripped by a security crisis since 2012, fuelled notably by violence from groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State jihadist group, as well as local criminal gangs.

The junta, led by President Assimi Goita, has turned away from Western partners, notably former colonial power France, to align itself politically and militarily with Russia.