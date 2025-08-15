Leipzig sign striker Romulo as Sesko’s replacement

Romulo

RB Leipzig on Friday announced the signing of Brazilian striker Romulo from Turkish side Goztepe to replace Benjamin Sesko, who has left for Manchester United.

Romulo, 23, has signed until 2030 for a reported fee of 25 million euros ($29.2 million) including bonuses.

Leipzig badly needed a forward after Sesko’s big-money move to United.

The Slovenian, 22, reportedly cost United 85 million euros.

Romulo scored 13 times and laid on nine assists in 29 league matches last campaign.

Leipzig finished seventh last season, missing out on European football for the first time in the Bundesliga top flight, and have undergone a rebuild in Jurgen Klopp’s first off-season as Red Bull’s global head of football.

The club have signed several promising youngsters ahead of next weekend’s Bundesliga kickoff, including winger Johan Bakayoko and midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

They also have a new manager, Ole Werner.