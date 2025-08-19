Ize-Iyamu, first female UBTH CMD, resumes, pledges worker-friendly administration

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – IT was jubilation galore from the hospital’s gate into the compound as the first female Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Professor (Mrs) Idia Ize-Iyamu, resumed office as the first female boss of the hospital.

Addressing the jubilant workers who lined the road with solidarity banners, Ize-Iyamu promised to make her stay very pleasant and improve on the positive status of the institution.

She said being the first female to UBTH is a plus to all women and good omen to the people saying “once you have a woman in the kitchen, you are sure there will be food on the table.

“Men, women, youths and children, I stand here to represent all of you. This hospital belongs to all of us and by the special grace of God, we will take it to the next level. We will do things that would make the State proud as well as make our president proud because our President Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has graciously given us a female CMD. I appeal to you to cooperate with me because if we are united, we will do it together. UBTH will be great, not only in Edo state but in the South -South in Nigeria, in Africa and in the world at large. However, I cannot do it alone. So, I ask that all of you will stand by me, stand behind me, stand beside me and work with me. Let’s do it together“.

Earlier in the hospital’s boardroom where the immediate past CMD, Professor Darlington Obaseki formerly handed over, he said it was a rare privilege which is not common in the institution for the outgoing CMD to hand over to substantive successor as he said out of the 12 health tertiary institutions in the country which CMD’s tenures have ended, only UBTH is having a substantive CMD.

He commended the hospital community for the warm reception given to Ize-Iyamu “you are a history maker, you are the first female CMD in the history of UBTH, you are the first dentist to the CMD in the history of UBTH, these I believe are the first of many firsts you will achieve as you begin your tenure as the head of this hospital.”