INEC, security agencies finalise plans for Jigawa by-election

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

Journalists Barred from Monitoring Distribution of Sensitive Materials

By Mohammed Abubakar, Dutse

As part of final preparations for Saturday’s by-election in Garki/Babura Federal Constituency, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Jigawa State has met with heads of security agencies to ensure a peaceful and credible exercise.

A similar meeting was earlier held with representatives of political parties participating in the poll, during which the commission urged stakeholders to maintain decorum before, during, and after voting to guarantee a free, fair, and credible process.

The meeting, held 48 hours to the election at the INEC conference room in Dutse, focused on security arrangements. State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Muhammad Bashir Lawan, stressed the importance of collaboration between INEC and security agencies in delivering successful polls.

Prof. Lawan confirmed that preparations had been completed and appealed to security agencies to provide adequate coverage to prevent any breach of peace. He also urged close coordination with INEC officials to ensure a smooth process.

Heads of the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Army, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and other agencies pledged their commitment to safeguarding the exercise.

NSCDC State Commandant, Bala Bawa Bodinga, assured that his personnel would be deployed adequately. Commissioner of Police, Dahiru Muhammad, announced that a temporary closure of the border with Niger Republic — which Babura Local Government shares — would be enforced from 12 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday to prevent cross-border interference.

According to him, security deployment will include a three-layer arrangement — outer, middle, and inner security rings — at polling units, with a central operations room in Babura town to coordinate activities.

The election will feature candidates from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rabi’u Mukhtar Garki; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Auwalu Isa Manzo; and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Adamu Sabo.

Meanwhile, journalists were denied access to the distribution of sensitive electoral materials on Thursday at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Dutse. The exercise was attended by political party representatives but held without media coverage, as reporters who arrived at the venue were not permitted entry.