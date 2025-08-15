INEC receives sensitive materials for Kogi by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi says it has received sensitive materials for the Dekina-Okura II House of Assembly bye-election in the state.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kogi, Mr. Oliver Agundu, made the disclosure on Friday.

Agundu, who spoke through the commission’s Voters Education Officer in Kogi, Mr. Haruna Haliru, said the sensitive materials were collected from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Zonal Office in Lokoja.

He said the commission is ready to commence the distribution of sensitive materials to various polling units in the four affected wards for the election.

“The Dekina-Okura II state constituency has a total of 78, 059 registered voters, out of which 76, 385 had collected their Permanent Voter Cards and ready for the election, ” he said.

The REC said that only five out of the 18 registered political parties are contesting in the election.

He listed the parties as the Accord, African Democratic Congress, All Progressives Congress, Allied People’s Movement, and the People’s Democratic Party.

The REC expressed satisfaction with the deployment of security operatives and observers for the election.

He, however, assured all stakeholders in the constituency of a free, fair, transparent and credible election.

