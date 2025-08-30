Ijaw Nation mourns Pere Ajube

By Luminous Jannamike

THE coastal community of Bolowou and the wider Ijaw nation on Saturday laid to rest Chief Peremobowei ‘Big Fish’ Ajube, who passed away at the age of 52.

The burial was held at God’s Own City, Agadagba Obon, in the Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom of Ese Odo Local Government Area. The event drew family members, traditional leaders, associates, and sympathisers from across the region.

The funeral rites began on Friday evening with a Service of Songs in Bolowou, his hometown, where relatives, friends, and community leaders gathered to pay their respects.

This was followed by a nightlong musical vigil, with performances that created an atmosphere of remembrance until dawn on Saturday.

Tributes described Chief Ajube as a man of courage, resilience, and deep commitment to his community. Mourners said his death was not only a personal loss to the Ajube family but also a setback for the wider Ijaw nation, where he was held in high regard.

In a statement, the Ajube family expressed gratitude to all who stood with them during the mourning period.

“We deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and solidarity and ask for continued prayers as we face the void left by our son and brother,” the family said.

Chief Ajube was the elder brother of Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube.