Horror: Pastor rapes own daughter for 4 years, blames it on ‘Generational Curse’

The Nigeria Police Force

…Says ‘my father did same to his sister’

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 42-year old Pastor, Samson Ajayi, has been ordered to be remanded in prison for allegedly raping his 17-year old biological daughter for over four years. Ajayi, who confessed to the crime, told the court that he was under the influence of a “generational curse,” claiming his father once abused his own sister.

The police prosecution, Martins Olowofeso, told the court that the abuse occurred repeatedly between March 2021 and August 2025 at the family’s residence in Igoba area of the state. Olowofeso, said that the offences contravene the Ondo State Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, 2021.

He requested Ajayi’s remand, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The charge sheet reads in part, “That you, Samson Ajayi ‘m’ sometimes between July 2021 and August 2025, at Igoba, Akure in the Akure Magisterial district did have carnal knowledge of your biological daughter (name withheld) ‘F’17 years.” The offences, according to the charge, contravene Sections 3 (a, b, and c) 25 of the Ondo State Violence against Persons Prohibition Laws of Ondo State 2021.

Olowofeso urged the court to remand the defendant in any correctional facility in the state, pending advice from the office of the DPP.

He supported the application by an 11 Paragraphs affidavit to show that there is probable cause to remand the defendant.

Speaking, the accused said, “I didn’t know what came over me. I think it’s a generational curse because my father also did it to my sister, his own biological daughter. It was just an act to disgrace me,”

Ajayi’s lawyer, Kehinde Osadugba, pleaded with the court for a settlement, because the victim’s mother had forgiven him, due to his role as the family’s breadwinner. However, Magistrate Taiwo Lebi declined the request, emphasising that Ajayi’s confession has provided probable cause to remand him to the correctional facility.

Magistrate Lebi ordered the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send it to the DPP for further advice.He therefore adjourned the case to November 20, this year, for review.