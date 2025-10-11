Carpenter rapes, kills grandmother in Ondo

Ondo map

•Nursing mother slumps, dies while breastfeeding baby

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A carpenter identified as Ahmed Toheed has been arrested for allegedly raping and killing his 64-year-old grandmother, Mulikat Sanni, on Onisere Street, Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. Sources said the incident occurred at about 10:00 p.m.

The suspect allegedly accused his grandmother of witchcraft and of being responsible for his misfortunes. He was said to have strangled her and also had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The state police image maker, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the incident and said the suspect had been charged to court. In the meantime, the police prosecutor, Augustine Omhenimhen, asked the court to remand him pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The charge sheet read in part: “That you, Ahmed Toheed, male, on September 29, 2025, at about 10:00 p.m., at Onisere Street, Ore, in the Ondo State Magisterial District, did unlawfully strangle one Mulikat Sanni, female, aged 64 years, to death, and did unlawfully have carnal knowledge of her, thereby committing offences contrary to and punishable under Sections 319 and 358 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.”

The defendant’s plea was not taken due to the capital nature of the offence. Defense counsel Benjamin Adeyanju sought adjournment to file a counter-affidavit. Presiding Magistrate Olateju Odenusi-Fadeyi thereafter ordered the defendant’s remand at the State CID and adjourned the matter until October 13, 2025, for further hearing.

In a separate development, a nursing mother reportedly died while breastfeeding her baby. The identity of the mother, who was a yam seller, was not disclosed. The incident occurred in the Oke-Aro area of Akure metropolis. Sources said the deceased had earlier complained of weakness and fatigue.

In an attempt to regain her strength, she reportedly drank a bottle of Coca-Cola but collapsed and died at the scene. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel on duty confirmed she was dead on arrival. Attempts to reach her husband, a commercial driver, were unsuccessful.