How l was raped by a labourer while returning from church fellowship – Victim

…Suspect on the run for six months, remanded by Ondo Court

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A married woman has recounted before an Akure Magistrate’s Court how she was raped by a 30-year-old labourer, Karimu Jimoh Friday, while returning from a church fellowship at Isarun, in the Igbara-Oke area of Ondo State.

The victim said she was attacked around 6:30 p.m. by the suspect, who trailed her on a lonely path in the agrarian community.

Narrating her ordeal, she told the court: “I was returning from church that evening, carrying something on my head, when I saw the man and greeted him.

To my surprise, he started following me. I tried to run, but he caught up with me, strangled me until I became weak, and raped me.

After the incident, I rushed back to the church and told my fellowship members, who took me to the hospital for tests. The next day, we reported the case to the police, who began a search for him.”

According to her, the suspect evaded arrest for about six months until she spotted him on a motorcycle and alerted members of her fellowship, leading to his eventual arrest.

Police prosecutor Augustine Omhenimhen told the court that Karimu had been on the run since the incident until his apprehension. He said the suspect unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the victim, contrary to Section 3 (a and b) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law of Ondo State, 2021.

Omhenimhen urged the court to remand the defendant pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defendant, however, denied the allegation, claiming he was innocent and only came to the community to work as a labourer.

His counsel, O. B. Salami, argued that the victim initially told the police the accused was not her attacker and urged the court to grant bail on liberal terms.

After reviewing the case file, Chief Magistrate Taiwo Lebi ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure, pending DPP advice.

The case was adjourned till January 8, 2026, for mention.