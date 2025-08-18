Gov Idris sets up rapid response committee on flood

Gov Nasir Idris of Kebbi State

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, has declared war on the menace of flooding, approving the constitution of a high-powered committee to inspect, assess, and recommend immediate solutions to the devastation caused by recent floods across the state.



The committee, described as a rapid response team, is chaired by the Commissioner of Works, Engr. Abdullahi Umar Faruq, and is mandated to visit all affected sites, document the extent of infrastructural damage, and provide cost estimates for rehabilitation and reconstruction.



Other members include the Commissioner for Information, Yakubu Ahmed ; Commissioner for Special Duties, Zaiyanu Aliero; Special Adviser on Due Process, Sirajo Bagudo; Special Adviser on Power/Politics, Kabiru Sani (Giant); Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Arch. Saad Sakaba; Chairman, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Bello Yakubu (Rilisco); and Director, Civil Engineering, Ministry of Works, Alhaji Sahabi Muhammad Tilli, who will serve as Secretary.



According to a statement signed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, the terms of reference for the committee includes visiting affected sites to document the scale of devastation, providing verifiable cost estimates for rehabilitation and reconstruction, identifying vulnerable areas that may require preventive interventions, and suggesting long-term strategies to avert future occurrences.



Governor Idris gave the committee one week to submit its report for immediate government action, stressing that his administration will not delay in tackling the challenges posed by flooding.



“We are committed to protecting lives, property, and public infrastructure. This committee has a clear mandate, and we expect actionable recommendations within a week so we can move swiftly,” the Governor declared.



He reaffirmed that proactive measures were being put in place to mitigate the impact of flooding in Kebbi State, emphasizing that his government’s priority remains safeguarding the people and ensuring sustainable infrastructural development.



Residents affected by the flood expressed optimism that the Governor’s quick response would bring relief. Some community leaders in flood-prone areas also hailed the move as “timely and decisive.”

The Governor assured that once the committee’s report is submitted, rehabilitation work will begin without delay.