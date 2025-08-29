Go beyond traditional classroom methods, be creative – Experts tell educators

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to curb school dropouts and empower children from low-income communities, Call to Love Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, has organised held its 4th edition of Breakfast Forum with Educators within the low cost communities.

The event, Call to Love Breakfast Forum, was organised to remind educators of their responsibilities and duties to improve the lives of pupils in low cost schools in Lagos. The Convener, Mrs. Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, disclosed that, the initiative was created to enrich the lives of less privileged children and keep them engaged during the long vacation, a period when many risk dropping out of school.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Limitless Resources Despite Limited Learning’, Akingbohungbe charged teachers and school administrators to adopt innovative teaching methods, foster creativity, and focus on the holistic development of learners adding that education landscape evolves with rapid technological and societal changes.

“There is a need for educators to go beyond traditional classroom methods and integrate life skills, technology, and emotional intelligence into their teaching approach. Education today is not just about passing exams.

“Our vision is to sustain this impact all year round and raise children who will pay it forward,” she added.

Meanwhile, the guest speaker, the CEO of Teach for Nigeria, Molade Adeniyi, called on teachers to focus on transforming their classrooms through creativity and innovation, despite infrastructural and systemic challenges.

Adeniyi encouraged educators to embrace a growth mindset, urging them to reflect on their purpose and adopt unconventional teaching resources, including nature and everyday items.

According to her, “Challenges will always exist, but what matters is what we are doing despite those challenges to ignite hope and transform children’s lives.”

She emphasized that while issues like low pay and poor infrastructure persist, teachers still hold the power to create change in their immediate learning environments.